Actor Abul Hayat hospitalised with COVID-19
Glitz Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 01 Apr 2021 11:10 PM BdST Updated: 01 Apr 2021 11:10 PM BdST
Actor and director Abul Hayat in hospital care after being diagnosed with coronavirus infection.
He was admitted to the United Hospital in Dhaka after he tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, his younger daughter Natasha Hayat said.
Producer and actor Tauqir Ahmed, son-in-law to Hayat, said the senior actor was stable.
Natasha in a Facebook post has sought A positive blood plasma of recovered
coronavirus patients for her father. She has asked people to contact her mother Shirin Hayat to donate plasma if they are interested.
Abul Hayat has been performing in TV dramas since 1969.
He has also acted in several films, including ‘Agyatanama’, ‘Aguner Poroshmoni’,
‘Joyojatra’, and ‘Gohine Shobdo’ in his long career.
Hayat received the National Film Award in 2007 for his performance in the movie ‘Daruchini Dwip’.
The 76-year-old has passion for writing as well. His notable books are ‘Esho Nipobone’, ‘Auchena Tara’ and ‘Mitur Golpo’.
