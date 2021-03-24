Pandit Ajoy Chakrabarty dedicates new raga ‘Maitree’ to Bangabandhu
Glitz Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 24 Mar 2021 01:47 PM BdST Updated: 24 Mar 2021 01:47 PM BdST
Acclaimed Indian musician Pandit Ajoy Chakrabarty has created a new raga titled ‘Maitree’ as a tribute to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on the birth centenary of Bangladesh’s founding father.
The new raga is based on raga ‘Abhogi’ and raga ‘Hemanta’, which was created by maestro Ustad Alauddin Khan, Chakrabarty said in a video message. The raga was never performed before in Indian music, according to him.
Chakrabarty will perform the raga at the National Parade Ground in Dhaka on Independence Day in the presence of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi.
Three new songs in Sanskrit, Hindi and Bangla will also be performed at the programme celebrating the birth centenary of Bangabandhu and the golden jubilee of the nation’s independence.
With his ancestral home in Bangladesh’s Mymensingh district, Chakrabarty was born in West Bengal. His father Ajit Kumar Chakrabarty settled in Kolkata after the partition of India.
