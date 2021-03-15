‘Mank’ leads a diverse field of Oscar nominees

All of those films were nominated for best picture, along with “Promising Young Woman.”

For the first time, the Academy nominated two women for best director, recognizing Chloé Zhao for her work on “Nomadland” and Emerald Fennell for “Promising Young Woman.” That category also featured nods to Fincher, “Minari” director Lee Isaac Chung and, in a surprise, Thomas Vinterberg for his work on the International Film nominee “Another Round.”

The Academy also chose to showcase a diverse group of actors, awarding nominations in the lead actor category to Riz Ahmed (“Sound of Metal”), Chadwick Boseman (“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”) and Steven Yeun (“Minari”). Gary Oldman (“Mank”) and Anthony Hopkins (“The Father”) rounded out the category.

For best actress, the Academy recognized Viola Davis (“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”), Andra Day (“The United States vs. Billie Holiday”), and Carey Mulligan (“Promising Young Woman”). Also nominated was Vanessa Kirby (“Pieces of a Woman”) and Frances McDormand (“Nomadland”).

This has been a year in which streaming took firm hold in Hollywood, thanks to the theatre shutdowns caused by the coronavirus. Contenders like “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” “Mank,” “One Night in Miami” and “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” were released by the likes of Netflix and Amazon. Even releases from traditional studios, like Searchlight’s “Nomadland” and “Judas and the Black Messiah,” from Warner Bros., were probably watched by more people on streaming services rather than in the limited number of theatres that could show them.

Netflix once again leads the pack with 35 nominations; last year, it received 24 but walked away with just two wins. This year, the streaming service has three films in the running for best picture: the homegrown “Mank,” “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” and “The Trial of the Chicago 7,” which it acquired from Paramount Pictures. Amazon Studios has “One Night in Miami” in the mix in several categories, along with “Sound of Metal,” and received some love for “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” in the adapted screenplay and supporting actress (Maria Bakalova) categories.

The Oscars ceremony, which was pushed back two months because of the pandemic, will be held April 25. — NICOLE SPERLING

Daniel Kaluuya and Glenn Close are Nominated in Supporting Categories

The nominees for best supporting actor are Sacha Baron Cohen for “The Trial of the Chicago 7,” Daniel Kaluuya for “Judas and the Black Messiah,” Leslie Odom Jr. for “One Night in Miami,” Paul Raci for “Sound of Metal” and Lakeith Stanfield for “Judas and the Black Messiah.”

Best supporting actress nominations went to Maria Bakalova for “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm,” Glenn Close for “Hillbilly Elegy,” Olivia Colman for “The Father,” Amanda Seyfried for “Mank,” Yuh-Jung Youn for “Minari.”

Other early nominations went to Zhao, for her adapted screenplay for “Nomadland,” and Emerald Fennell for her original “Promising Young Woman” script. Baron Cohen also picked up a nomination for his “Borat” screenplay. — BROOKS BARNES

Movies Released in 2021 Seem to Have Momentum

Time is not a reliable construct in this year’s awards race. With two months added to the nomination process, conventional thinking has been thrown out the window.

Movies that debuted after the first of the year, like “Judas and the Black Messiah,” which premiered at this year’s virtual Sundance Film Festival, have been surging in popularity with audiences and critics alike. And they find themselves competing with films like “Sound of Metal,” which debuted at the previous year’s Sundance Film Festival.

Without the traditional touchpoints like parties, premieres and film festivals to ground voters in what to watch when, the streaming debut of a film has become even more important. “Nomadland” — which was first shown at the Venice Film Festival eons ago but did not hit the streaming service Hulu until February — has been surging with awards momentum, while films that became available to a wider audience on Netflix earlier in 2020, such as “Mank,” feel like they are losing steam. — NICOLE SPERLING

The All-Black Producing Team of ‘Judas and the Black Messiah’ Sets an Oscar Precedent

“Judas and the Black Messiah” made history: For the first time, a film with an all-Black producing team (made up of director Shaka King, Ryan Coogler and Charles D. King) was recognized in the most prestigious category. Among other firsts, Ahmed (“Sound of Metal”) became the first Muslim to be nominated for best actor. Zhao became the first woman to receive four nominations in a single year, according to the academy.

Seventy women received a total of 76 nominations overall, a record.

Tunisia received its first nomination, with “The Man Who Sold His Skin,” about a tattooed refugee who finds himself exhibited in art galleries, among the contenders for best international film (formerly best foreign film). It will compete against movies from Denmark (“Another Round”), Hong Kong (“Better Days”), Romania (“Collective”) and Bosnia and Herzegovina (“Quo Vadis, Aida?”). — NICOLE SPERLING and BROOKS BARNES

2021 Oscars Nominees List

Best Picture

“The Father”

“Judas and the Black Messiah”

“Mank”

“Minari”

“Nomadland”

“Promising Young Woman”

“Sound of Metal”

“The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Best Director

Lee Isaac Chung, “Minari”

Emerald Fennell, “Promising Young Woman”

David Fincher, “Mank”

Chloé Zhao, “Nomadland”

Thomas Vinterberg, “Another Round”

Best Actor

Riz Ahmed, “Sound of Metal”

Chadwick Boseman, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

Anthony Hopkins, “The Father”

Gary Oldman, “Mank”

Steven Yeun, “Minari”

Best Actress

Viola Davis, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

Andra Day, “The United States vs. Billie Holiday”

Vanessa Kirby, “Pieces of a Woman”

Frances McDormand, “Nomadland”

Carey Mulligan, “Promising Young Woman”

Best Supporting Actor

Sacha Baron Cohen, “The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Daniel Kaluuya, “Judas and the Black Messiah”

Leslie Odom Jr., “One Night in Miami”

Paul Raci, “Sound of Metal”

Lakeith Stanfield, “Judas and the Black Messiah”

Best Supporting Actress

Maria Bakalova, “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”

Glenn Close, “Hillbilly Elegy”

Olivia Colman, “The Father”

Amanda Seyfried, “Mank”

Yuh-Jung Youn, “Minari”

Original Screenplay

“Judas and the Black Messiah”

“Minari”

“Promising Young Woman”

“Sound of Metal”

“The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Adapted Screenplay

“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”

“The Father”

“Nomadland”

“One Night in Miami”

“The White Tiger”

Animated Feature

“Onward”

“Over the Moon”

“A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon”

“Soul”

“Wolfwalkers”

Production Design

“The Father”

“Mank”

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

“News of the World”

“Tenet”

Costume Design

“Emma”

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

“Mank”

“Mulan”

“Pinocchio”

Cinematography

“Judas and the Black Messiah”

“Mank”

“News of the World”

“Nomadland”

“The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Editing

“The Father”

“Nomadland”

“Promising Young Woman”

“Sound of Metal”

“The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Makeup and Hairstyling

“Emma”

“Hillbilly Elegy”

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

“Mank”

“Pinocchio”

Sound

“Greyhound”

“Mank”

“News of the World”

“Soul”

“Sound of Metal”

Visual Effects

“Love and Monsters”

“The Midnight Sky”

“Mulan”

“The One and Only Ivan”

“Tenet”

Score

“Da 5 Bloods”

“Mank”

“Minari”

“News of the World”

“Soul”

Song

“Husavik” (“Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga”)

“Fight for You” (“Judas and the Black Messiah”)

“Lo Sì (Seen)” (“The Life Ahead”)

“Speak Now” (“One Night in Miami”)

“Hear My Voice” (“The Trial of the Chicago 7”)

Documentary Feature

“Collective”

“Crip Camp”

“The Mole Agent”

“My Octopus Teacher”

“Time”

International Feature

“Another Round,” Denmark

“Better Days,” Hong Kong

“Collective,” Romania

“The Man Who Sold His Skin,” Tunisia

“Quo Vadis, Aida?” Bosnia and Herzegovina

Animated Short

“Burrow”

“Genius Loci”

“If Anything Happens I Love You”

“Opera”

“Yes-People”

Documentary Short

“Colette”

“A Concerto Is a Conversation”

“Do Not Split”

“Hunger Ward”

“A Love Song for Latasha”

Live-Action Short

“Feeling Through”

“The Letter Room”

“The Present”

“Two Distant Strangers”

“White Eye”

— GABE COHN

©2021 The New York Times Company