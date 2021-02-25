Rocker Springsteen fined $500 for drinking at beach; drunk driving charge dropped
>> Reuters
Published: 25 Feb 2021 01:58 AM BdST Updated: 25 Feb 2021 01:58 AM BdST
Bruce Springsteen was fined $500 on Wednesday after the rock 'n' roll legend pleaded guilty to a charge of consuming alcohol at a federally run New Jersey beach in November, and prosecutors dropped drunk driving and reckless driving charges.
Springsteen, 71, who has made his home state of New Jersey and its shore scene a staple of his career of more than 50 years, entered his plea in an online arraignment before US District Court Magistrate Judge Anthony R Mautone in Newark.
Appearing on an online hearing, Springsteen admitted to downing two shots of tequila on Nov 14 at Sandy Hook beach, part of the National Park Service's Gateway National Recreation Area, where alcohol consumption is prohibited.
Mautone also imposed $40 in court fees on the rock star, who said he would pay the $540 total immediately.
Assistant US Attorney Adam Baker said the government was dropping the driving-while-intoxicated and reckless driving charges because it did not believe it could meet its burden of proving them in court.
Springsteen initially had pleaded not guilty to all three charges.
