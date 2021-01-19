Young model Naaz found dead at home in Dhaka after suspected suicide
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 19 Jan 2021 11:38 PM BdST Updated: 20 Jan 2021 12:24 AM BdST
The police have recovered the body of young model Sadia Islam Naaz at her home in Dhaka’s Bashundhara Residential Area.
The law enforcers believe the 21-year-old died by suicide as they found her body hanging by the neck from the ceiling fan in her flat locked from inside, said Bhatara Police Station OC Md Moktaruzzaman.
They broke into the first-storey flat at house No. 792 on road No. 21 of G Block in the neighbourhood on early Tuesday morning responding to a call from her father Monirul Islam through the 999 national helpline.
Citing Monirul, OC Moktaruzzaman said Naaz quarrelled with her father over the phone over some family matters on Monday night. Naaz lived in te flat alone while the family live in Khulna.
Monirul called the police when he could not contact her after 11pm on Monday. He came to the capital on Tuesday afternoon.
The body was transferred to the family after post-mortem examination at the Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital.
OC Moktaruzzaman said the process to start a case over unnatural death was ongoing.
Naaz had a security camera in the flat. The OC said they will collect the footage from the camera to be certain about the cause of her death.
