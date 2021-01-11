HBO Max orders a ‘Sex and the City’ revival
>> John Koblin, The New York Times
Published: 11 Jan 2021 04:19 PM BdST Updated: 11 Jan 2021 04:36 PM BdST
“Sex and the City,” the landmark HBO series that ran from 1998 through 2004 and was later made into two feature films, is returning yet again.
Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis will reprise their original characters for a new 10-episode series, HBO Max said Sunday evening. Kim Cattrall, the other major “Sex and the City” cast member who has repeatedly expressed her opposition to revisiting the series, is not returning. HBO Max said that the revival would be called “And Just Like That …” and that production would begin in New York in the “late spring.”
“The series will follow Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s,” HBO Max said in a statement.
The return of “Sex and the City” is just the latest revival for HBO Max as the 8-month-old streaming service tries to rebound after a sluggish start. Executives for HBO Max are also making a new “Gossip Girl” series, and they have committed to a “Friends” reunion special.
Michael Patrick King, a top producer of the original series and the “Sex and the City” films, will return as an executive producer.
© 2020 New York Times News Service
- HBO Max orders ‘Sex and the City’ revival
- Drew Barrymore is keeping it clean
- Grammy Awards postponed to Mar 14
- Kimmel, Corden take shows back home
- Theatres look to Bond, Black Widow to spark 2021 moviegoing
- Jazz onscreen, depicted by black filmmakers at last
- The ‘Trump Bump’ for books has been significant
- Balladeer Armando Manzanero dies
- HBO Max orders a ‘Sex and the City’ revival
- Drew Barrymore is keeping it clean
- Grammy Awards postponed to March 14, Recording Academy says
- Kimmel, Corden take shows back home as Hollywood urged to halt filming
- Theatres look to Bond and Black Widow to spark 2021 moviegoing
- Jazz onscreen, depicted by black filmmakers at last
Most Read
- Nine general managers of state-owned banks have not joined new workplaces in over a year
- National power grid breakdown plunges Pakistan into darkness
- DSCC Mayor Taposh brushes off Khokon’s criticism as ‘insignificant’ remarks
- Dhaka schoolgirl died of excessive bleeding after ‘rape’: forensic doctor
- Dhaka runners take part in Bangabandhu marathon
- BB sees ‘negligence of duty’ as Padma Bank MD flies to Canada without permission
- Hicham of Morocco, Kenya’s Angela win Bangabandhu Dhaka Marathon
- Conspirators against Bangladesh have themselves failed, says Hasina
- Constable Halima mentioned 'OC's apathy' in her diary, claims father
- Bangladesh strips Bangabandhu killer Mosleh Uddin, 51 others of freedom fighter title