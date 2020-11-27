Actor Aly Zaker dies after four-year battle with cancer

Aly Zaker passed away at United Hospital in Dhaka at 6:40 am Friday, his advertising company Asiatic 3Sixty said in a brief statement. Aly tested positive for the COVID-19 illness two days ago, his son Iresh Zaker wrote on Facebook.

In a condolence message, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said: "Aly Zaker will be remembered for his contribution to the Great Liberation War and the country's art and cultural arena.”

He served as a freedom fighter during the 1971 Liberation War. He was one of the trustees of the Liberation War Museum in Dhaka.

For his contribution to Bangladesh theatre, he was awarded with the state award of Ekushey Padak in 1999. Aly was the president of Nagorik Natya Sampradaya and directed and acted in several plays for Nagorik. He adapted plays by Moliere, Brecht, Zuckmayer, Chekov, Albee and Shakespeare.

Aly, a popular director and actor, was a part of over 2,000 plays. This includes lead roles in Shakespeare's Macbeth and Tempest and Dewan Gazir Kissa. He was also a part of Man Matti, Syed Shamsul Haque’s Nurul Diner Shara Jibon, Khatta Tamasha, Bidogdho Romonikul (based on Molière’s Les Femmes Savantes), Nishiddho Pollite (based on Edward Albee’s Everything in the Garden). He also played the leading role in a Bangla adaptation of Bertolt Brecht's 1943 play The Life of Galileo.

He acted in more than 300 television plays and serials, including Ghorshowarer Shopno, Pathor Deyal, Baki Itihash, Oboshor, Tothapi, Aj Robibar and Bohubrihi.

Aly studied sociology at Dhaka University. He started his career in Karachi in 1966 with WS Crawfords Ltd, a UK-based advertising agency. Aly joined East Asiatic Advertising Ltd in 1968 and pioneered the concept of modern advertising and consumer research in the then East Pakistan.

Aly was the group chairman of Asiatic 3Sixty, a communication group in Bangladesh that started with a single company employing just eight people in independent Bangladesh in February 1972, according to his website.

Aly's mortal remains will be taken to the Liberation War Museum premises around 11 am for people to pay their respects to the revered artist, according to the museum's trustee and former cultural affairs minister Asaduzzaman Noor. He will later be laid to rest at the capital's Banani Graveyard after a namaz-e-janaza or funeral prayers at the graveyard mosque.

Aly left behind wife Sara Zaker, a media personality, entrepreneur and social activist, and their children Iresh Zaker and Sriya Sharbojoya.