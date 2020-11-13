Actor Azizul Hakim goes on life support with COVID-19 illness
Glitz Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 13 Nov 2020 12:36 PM BdST Updated: 13 Nov 2020 12:36 PM BdST
Actor Azizul Hakim, who has been suffering from the coronavirus illness, was put on life support as his condition deteriorated.
Hakim was admitted to Bangladesh Specialised Hospital around 8 pm on Thursday with respiratory distress and shifted to the ICU within hours.
His wife Zinat Hakim and son Muhaimin Redwan Hakim were also diagnosed with COVID-19 infections. They are in a stable condition and getting treated at home.
Hakim, who began his acting career in theatre, rose to fame through television dramas and films.
