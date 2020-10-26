Police arrest poet, filmmaker Tokon Thaakoor
Published: 26 Oct 2020 12:01 AM BdST Updated: 26 Oct 2020 12:01 AM BdST
The police have arrested poet and filmmaker Tokon Thaakoor after a court issued a warrant issued for him in a case.
The charges against him were not immediately clear.
SM Kayum, the OC of New Market Police Station, said they arrested Tokon at Katabon on Sunday evening after receiving the warrant issued by Dhaka’s Chief Metropolitan Magistrates Court.
Tokon had received government fund to make a feature film based on “Kanta”, a short story by Shahidul Zahir, in 2011-12 fiscal year.
He was supposed to release the film within nine months from receiving the grant, but failed to do it in eight years.
The information ministry had started a case against him at the Deputy Commissioner’s Office in 2016 after failing to hear from him despite several attempts.
Saiful Islam, a deputy secretary at the ministry, said on Sunday that they heard a month ago that the court had issued an arrest warrant in the case.
