Prince William, wife Kate join Attenborough after film screening
>> Reuters
Published: 27 Sep 2020 07:29 PM BdST Updated: 27 Sep 2020 07:29 PM BdST
Britain's royal family have released pictures of Prince William, wife Kate and their three children joining the naturalist David Attenborough in the gardens of Kensington Palace.
The photographs were taken earlier this week after the 94-year-old broadcaster joined Prince William, Queen Elizabeth's grandson and second-in-line to the throne, to watch an outdoor screening of Attenborough's upcoming film.
The film, "David Attenborough: A Life On Our Planet," sets out his "witness statement" on the destruction of the environment and ideas on how humans can still put it right.
Prince William, who has followed his father Prince Charles in pursuing environmental causes, has previously interviewed Attenborough, and the queen presented him with an award for raising awareness of the danger of plastic pollution last year.
The photographs showed William and Kate standing in the garden, surrounded by their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, while Attenborough stood at a slight distance, sharing a joke with the family.
