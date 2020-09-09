Veteran actor KS Firoz dies of COVID-19 at 76

He breathed his last while undergoing treatment at the Combined Military Hospital in Dhaka at 6:20 am on Wednesday, said his daughter Nadia Firoz.

“My father was suffering from pneumonia. He was diagnosed with the coronavirus on Aug 28 and was subsequently admitted to CMH on Aug 30. He suffered multiple strokes during his treatment. The second stroke led to his death.”

Firoz will be laid to rest at the Banani graveyard after Zuhr prayers.