Veteran actor KS Firoz dies of COVID-19 at 76
Glitz Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 09 Sep 2020 11:27 AM BdST Updated: 09 Sep 2020 11:27 AM BdST
Veteran actor KS Firoz has died from COVID-19 at the age of 76.
He breathed his last while undergoing treatment at the Combined Military Hospital in Dhaka at 6:20 am on Wednesday, said his daughter Nadia Firoz.
“My father was suffering from pneumonia. He was diagnosed with the coronavirus on Aug 28 and was subsequently admitted to CMH on Aug 30. He suffered multiple strokes during his treatment. The second stroke led to his death.”
Firoz will be laid to rest at the Banani graveyard after Zuhr prayers.
My soldier father, Major Khandaker Shaheed Uddin Firoz (Retd.) ( popularly known as K.s. Firoz ) breathed his last at...Posted by Preetu Firoz on Tuesday, 8 September 2020
