Bollywood actor Rhea Chakraborty arrested over death of Sushant Singh Rajput

The Narcotics Control Bureau will not seek her custody during an online court hearing later on Tuesday. The anti-drugs agency said it has the evidence and information it needs. The court will decide whether to grant her bail, report NDTV.

Rajput, 34, was found dead in his flat in Mumbai on Jun 14. Police said he had killed himself.

The actor’s family, however, registered a police complaint against Chakraborty, accusing her of abetment of suicide.

She is yet to comment but denied any wrongdoing in earlier statements.

Chakraborty, who dated Sushant Singh Rajput in his final months, admitted to organising drugs for the Bollywood star and also using them at times, during hours of questioning, the NDTV said quoting the sources as saying.

India’s narcotics control authority started its inquiries based on WhatsApp chats retrieved from Chakraborty's phone, which revealed alleged conversations around procuring drugs, the NDTV report added.

Chakraborty's brother, Showik, and Rajput's former house manager, Samuel Miranda, were also arrested last week in the same drugs case. But the charges against them have not been revealed either.