Bangladesh pop star Ferdous Wahid hospitalised, says Fakir Alamgir

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 20 Aug 2020 11:44 PM BdST Updated: 20 Aug 2020 11:44 PM BdST

Veteran pop star Ferdous Wahid has fallen sick and been admitted to a hospital in Dhaka.

The musician was undergoing treatment at the Combined Military Hospital, singer Fakir Alamgir said in a post to Facebook on Thursday.

Citing an aide to Ferdous, Alamgir said he had undergone a coronavirus test but the result came out negative. The result of another test was due.  

The details about Ferdous’s illness were not available immediately.

Alamgir, the president of Bangladesh Gono Sangeet Samanya Parishad, sought blessings from all for his “evergreen friend” Ferdous.

