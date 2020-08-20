Bangladesh pop star Ferdous Wahid hospitalised, says Fakir Alamgir
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 20 Aug 2020 11:44 PM BdST Updated: 20 Aug 2020 11:44 PM BdST
Veteran pop star Ferdous Wahid has fallen sick and been admitted to a hospital in Dhaka.
The musician was undergoing treatment at the Combined Military Hospital, singer Fakir Alamgir said in a post to Facebook on Thursday.
Citing an aide to Ferdous, Alamgir said he had undergone a coronavirus test but the result came out negative. The result of another test was due.
The details about Ferdous’s illness were not available immediately.
Alamgir, the president of Bangladesh Gono Sangeet Samanya Parishad, sought blessings from all for his “evergreen friend” Ferdous.
- Britney Spears wants her dad out
- Mel Gibson threatens to sue Chilean honey vendor
- ‘Freedom Fighters’: The Pakistan film focusing on female pioneers
- Is bach better on harp?
- Scorsese inks deal with Apple's streaming service
- Antonio Banderas says he has COVID-19
- What Megan Fox taught me
- Alauddin Ali dies
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Bangladesh yet to decide on HSC, JSC exams amid pandemic
- Bangladesh finalises primary school reopening plan
- Bangladesh ready to trial COVID-19 vaccine from India
- Gmail hit by massive outage worldwide
- Bangladesh receives record $1.98bn foreign loans in June amid pandemic
- Workopolo: A perfect solution for remote workforce
- Bangladesh names virologist Tahmina Shirin as director of disease control agency IEDCR
- Iran says it detained a UAE ship and its crew on Monday: state TV
- Shipra, an associate of Sinha, plans to file case over social media photos
- A security guard’s meeting with Biden went viral. On Tuesday, she helped nominate him