Spanish actor Antonio Banderas says he has COVID-19, feels ‘relatively well’

Published: 10 Aug 2020 07:31 PM BdST Updated: 10 Aug 2020 07:31 PM BdST

Spanish actor Antonio Banderas, 60, said on Monday that he has tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, and is in quarantine.

"I'd like to add that I'm feeling relatively well, just a bit more tired than usual, and confident that I will recover as soon as possible," Banderas said on Twitter.

