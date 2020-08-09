Legendary Bangladeshi composer Alauddin Ali dies aged 68

Ali was suffering from pneumonia and a type of blood infection called septicaemia besides battling cancer for a long time, said Ashis Kumar Chakraborty, managing director of Universal Medical College Hospital, where the composer breathed his last on Sunday afternoon.

The musician suffered from breathing problems for a long time as well. The doctor said Ali tested negative for the novel coronavirus.

He was diagnosed with a tumour in his lung during treatment at a hospital in Bangkok in July 2015. He also had taken treatment at the Centre for Rehabilitation of Paralysed in Savar.

Ali was born on Dec 24, 1952 in Munshiganj’s Tongibari to musician Ustad Jadob Ali and Johra Khatun.

He grew up in Dhaka’s AGB Colony and took first music lessons from his uncle Sadeque Ali.

Alauddin Ali’s career in film began in 1968 as a violinist with musician Altaf Mahmud. Ali had also worked with Anwar Parvez and many other popular composers as an assistant.

The first song he composed as a film music director was ‘O Amar Bangla Ma’ in 1972.

In his decades-long career, he received national awards for his works in the films ‘Golapi Ekhon Train E’ in 1979, ‘Sundori’ in 1980, and ‘Kosai’ and ‘Jogajog’ in 1988. He directed music of Gautam Ghose’s ‘Padma Nodir Majhi’.

The songs composed by Ali include ‘Ekbar Jodi Keu Bhalobasto’, ‘Je Chhilo Drishtir Simanay’, ‘Prothom Bangladesh Amar Sesh Bangladesh’, ‘Bhabobasha Joto Boro Jibon Toto Boro Noy’, ‘Dukkho Bhalobeshe Premer Khela Khelte Hoy’, ‘Hoy Jodi Bodnam Hok Aro’, ‘Achhen Amar Moktar, Achen Amar Barrister’ and ‘Sukhe Thako O Amar Nondini’.