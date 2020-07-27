Aishwarya Rai, daughter Aaradhya test negative for COVID-19, discharged from hospital

They were released on Monday after confirmatory tests returned negative results, the report added, quoting Aishwarya's husband and actor Abhishek Bachchan.

They had tested positive on July 12, a day after veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek Bachchan were found to have contracted the infection. Only Jaya Bachchan had tested negative in the family, according to the report.

“Thank you all for your continued prayers and good wishes,” Abhishek said in a tweet. “Indebted forever. Aishwarya and Aaradhya have thankfully tested negative and have been discharged from the hospital. They will now be at home. My father and I remain in hospital under the care of the medical staff.”

On July 17, Aishwarya was admitted to Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai after being initially home quarantined with her daughter.

On July 12, the Mumbai civic body officials had sealed “Jalsa”, the Bachchan family’s home, and declared it a containment zone. All four bungalows of the Bachchan family were also sealed after sanitisation. They were unsealed on Sunday, the Scroll.in report said.