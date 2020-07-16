Rose Parade in California cancelled for first time in 76 years due to coronavirus

The Rose Parade, an internationally televised procession of flower-bedecked floats, marching bands and equestrian teams, has only been cancelled three other times in its history - during the World War Two years of 1942, '43 and '45.

"With reluctance and tremendous disappointment, the Pasadena Tournament of Roses Association announces that, in accordance with Governor (Gavin) Newsom's Phase IV re-opening schedule, and after thoughtful consideration of the restrictions and guidelines in place as a result of COVID-19, we are unable to host the 2021 Rose Parade," the association said in a statement.

While the 132nd edition of the parade itself was still five months away, preparation for the event typically begins in February.

The Tournament of Roses Association also hosts the Rose Bowl football game each Jan 1, and planning for this year's college playoff semifinal is still ongoing, the organisation said.