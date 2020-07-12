Indian actor Amitabh Bachchan hospitalised with COVID-19
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 12 Jul 2020 12:12 AM BdST Updated: 12 Jul 2020 12:26 AM BdST
Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan has been admitted to a hospital in Mumbai after testing positive for the novel coronavirus.
The 77-year-old Indian actor confirmed the development in social media posts on Saturday.
“This evening I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited,” he wrote on Facebook.
“All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested!” he added.
More than 40,000 fans wished him quick recovery within 30 minutes after he uploaded the post.
Actors and other Bollywood colleagues have also tweeted their wishes for his quick recovery.
