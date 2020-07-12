Aishwarya Rai, daughter test positive for COVID-19

Jaya Bachchan's results have come back negative but she will be tested again later to overrule any negative reporting, Hindustan Times reports.

Amitabh and Abhishek are currently in Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital while their residence, Jalsa, has been sealed off as a containment zone. All residents have been placed under a 14-day quarantine.

Amitabh is "stable and has mild symptoms," hospital authorities said. He is in an isolation ward.

A total of 16 people from the family, including guards and maids, have been tested, according to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. However, both Aishwarya and Aaradhya are both asymptomatic.

The status of Aishwarya and her daughter's COVID-19 test results had become the subject of speculation earlier in the day. In a tweet on Sunday, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope announced that Aishwarya and her daughter had tested positive for COVID-19.

However, the tweet was deleted shortly afterwards.

Meanwhile, Mumbai's Mayor Kishori Pednekar said both Aishwarya and her daughter had tested negative, news agency PTI reports.