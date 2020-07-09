Naya Rivera, ‘Glee’ actress, is missing at California lake
>>Daniel Victor, The New York Times
Published: 09 Jul 2020 04:43 PM BdST Updated: 09 Jul 2020 04:43 PM BdST
Naya Rivera, 33, who starred in six seasons of Fox’s “Glee” as the sharp-witted cheerleader Santana Lopez, was missing Wednesday night as a search team scoured Lake Piru in California, according to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office.
The sheriff’s office said that it was searching for a “possible drowning victim.” The search was suspended late Wednesday and will be resumed Thursday morning.
A sheriff’s office spokesman, Eric Buschow, said that Rivera had rented a boat with her 4-year-old son Wednesday afternoon. Another boater found the son alone on the boat at 4pm, he said.
The boy was safe Wednesday night, he said.
Rivera began acting as a 4-year-old on the CBS sitcom “The Royal Family” and made guest appearances on a number of shows, including “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” “Family Matters” and “Baywatch.”
She broke through to wider stardom on “Glee,” with her role growing throughout the first season before she was made a series regular in the second season.
Rivera married actor Ryan Dorsey in 2014 and gave birth to their son, Josey Hollis, in 2015. The couple split in 2018.
Her most recent post on Twitter was a photo of herself and her son.
The cast of “Glee” has dealt with its share of heartbreak. Cory Monteith, who played Finn Hudson, was found dead in a hotel room in 2013 from a drug overdose when he was 31. Mark Salling, who played Noah Puckerman, was 35 when he died in an apparent suicide in 2018, weeks after he pleaded guilty to federal charges of being in possession of child pornography.
© 2020 New York Times News Service
- Actor Depp appears in UK court
- Singer Andrew Kishore dies
- How Netflix beat Hollywood to Black content
- Johnny Depp's libel case can go ahead: UK
- Upcoming best movies, shows in Netflix, Amazon in July
- MTV awards in physical NY venue
- Kanye West, Gap strike 10-year deal
- GP, Robi under fire over web series
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- How Shahed made his way to Awami League subcommittee
- Government made COVID-19 treatment deal with Regent Hospital. But it had no licence to operate
- Islamists block construction of first Hindu temple in Islamabad
- MP Shahid will lose seat in parliament if he is a Kuwaiti citizen, says Hasina
- Health Directorate faces order to explain Regent Hospital scam
- Italy turns away over 150 Bangladeshis
- How Bangladesh can borrow money from its forex reserves to fund development projects
- Trump says 'may cut off funding' if US schools do not open
- Regent Hospital swindled patients out of Tk 20m in COVID-19 scam
- Together, we can realise promise of decent jobs for all: Hasina at ILO summit