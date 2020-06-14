Home > Entertainment

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput dies by suicide at 34

  News Desk,  bdnews24.com

Published: 14 Jun 2020 04:08 PM BdST Updated: 14 Jun 2020 04:33 PM BdST

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajpur has died by suicide at his residence in Mumbai, according to reports in the Indian media.

Police said the 34-year-old actor, who was living alone during the coronavirus lockdown, was found hanging at his Bandra residence on Sunday, reports NDTV. Mumbai police have launched an investigation into his death.

Sushant made his acting debut on television with the serial Pavitra Rishta. He made his Bollywood debut in the film Kai Po Che before starring in the much-lauded MS Dhoni biopic and Kedarnath. Sushant also earned critical acclaim for his role in Dibakar Banerjee’s 2015 movie, Detective Byomkesh Bakshi and was last seen in the movie Chhichhore.

His death comes just a week after his former manager Disha Salian reportedly committed suicide.

 

