Bryant to receive posthumous Emmy Award
>> Reuters
Published: 11 Jun 2020 10:48 PM BdST Updated: 11 Jun 2020 10:48 PM BdST
Oscar winner Kobe Bryant will receive a posthumous Emmy Award next month.
The Los Angeles Lakers icon will be honoured with the Governors Award at the 72nd Los Angeles Area Emmy Awards on July 18.
Bryant, who died at age 41 in a January helicopter crash, was selected for his "philanthropy, community building and inspiration that extended beyond the basketball court," according to an announcement made late Wednesday by the event organizer, America's Television Academy.
" championed a number of worthy causes and critical issues, becoming an ambassador for women's basketball, a mentor and youth advocate, and raised awareness of homelessness in Los Angeles," read the statement.
Bryant starred for 20 seasons with the Lakers, winning five NBA championships and earning 18 All-Star selections.
Off the court, he won an Academy Award in 2018 for the animated short film "Dear Basketball."
- Radcliffe criticises Rowling’s anti-transgender tweets
- Film-makers back to work in N Zealand
- Rubaiyat turns spotlight on RMG workers
- Narrators of colour find their voice
- New Amazon series brings FIFA scandal to television
- Hollywood cameras to start rolling again
- Kylie Jenner is not a billionaire: Forbes
- ‘Rambo’ tightened grip on American psyche
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Kohl's cancelled $50m Bangladesh clothing orders before big dividends: report
- Popular Group chairperson dies two weeks after testing positive for COVID-19
- Japan now bans chartered flights from Bangladesh Biman
- Dhaka Marie Stopes doctor Tanzila dies of COVID-19
- Bangladesh budget to chart a pathway from crisis
- Lilly COVID-19 treatment could be authorised for use as soon as September
- Bangladesh panel calls for expanding lockdown coverage in hotpots to curb contagion
- Bangladesh to resume international flights in late June
- Bangladesh records 37 new virus deaths, caseload crosses 78,000
- Oishee Rahman given death sentence for murder of parents