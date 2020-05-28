Police complaint lodged in India against Bangladesh singer Noble

The complaint was filed by Suman Paul, a resident of Belonia town in South Tripura district on May 25, News18 reported.

He is a student of Pandit Deen Dayal Petroleum University at Gandhinagar in Gujarat,

“He (Noble) participated in 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa' in Kolkata, earned money, gained fame and returned to Bangladesh. If the person insults our prime minister, it cannot be accepted. So I filed the FIR," the student was quoted as saying by the news portal.

Rajib Dutta, the officer-in-charge of Belonia Police Station, said as per the complaint the singer had abused Modi in a Facebook post, calling him a "mere chaiwala (tea seller)".

Belonia Superintendent of Police Jal Singh Meena confirmed the complaint was registered and forwarded to Tripura Police's cyber crime cell.

The complaint was registered the same day it was filed under the Indian Penal Code sections related to punishment for defamation, intentional insult, and public mischief and the IT Act, the report added.