Musician Azad Rahman dies in Dhaka at 76
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 16 May 2020 06:55 PM BdST Updated: 16 May 2020 06:59 PM BdST
Azad Rahman, a composer, music director, singer and winner of National Film Awards, has died at the age of 76.
Azad passed away in a Dhaka hospital around 4:45 pm on Saturday, film producer Gazi Kibria Lipu told bdnews24.com.
Citing his family, Lipu said the musician had undergone a surgery some days ago.
He suffered a heart attack before his death and had no symptoms of the coronavirus, Lipu said.
The body was kept at the hospital’s mortuary.
Called the father of Bangla Kheyal, Azad had taught at the Nazrul Institute.
He won the National Film Awards as a singer once and as a music director two times.
Among the famous songs composed by Azad are Jonmo Amar Dhonyo Holo Maa Go, Bhalobasar Mulyo Koto, O Chokhe Chokh Porechhe Jokhoni, Monero Ronge Rangabo and Dorakata Dekhe Bagh Chena Jai.
He debuted in film music through “Miss Priyambada” premiered in Kolkata in 1967. Azad and Subir Sen jointly worked for the film’s music and legendary actor Bhanu Bandopadhyay starred in it.
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
Most Read
- Trump pointedly criticises Fauci for his testimony to congress
- When cupid loses his arrow: The travails of a matchmaker in times of coronavirus pandemic
- Muslims attack Hindu man over Facebook post, clash with police in Bhola again
- Saiful Alam made DGFI chief as five major generals get new duties in army shake-up
- Another banker dies from COVID-19 in Dhaka
- Shahid Afridi wins auction to buy Mushfiqur’s bat to aid the poor amid coronavirus crisis
- Bangladesh firm Z&Z says its fabric can kill coronavirus within two minutes
- Keenly-watched COVID-19 vaccine ‘won't be expensive’, developer says
- Bangladesh's virus caseload nears 21,000, death toll hits 314
- Bangladesh looks to huge foreign funds to cover budget deficit amid pandemic