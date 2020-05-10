Bongo network hits 1 billion monthly views

Along with the milestone in views, Bongo has also celebrated reaching 100 million subscribers across its YouTube network “Bongo Studios”, where the company works with “most of the top YouTube channels, publishers, and influencers”, it said in a media release on Saturday.

Bongo has recently made its entire entertainment library free for all Bangladeshi viewers to help them spend time at home during the coronavirus lockdown.

“This is great news and a huge achievement for a company in Bangladesh. Our years of hard work categorically contributed to achieving this milestone,” said Fayaz Taher, the chief operating officer at Bongo.

“Over the years we have built certain expertise on growing an audience, monetisation and copyright enforcement to benefit the local content creators. We welcome advertisers to work with us directly," he was quoted as saying in the statement.

Bongo manages over 450 YouTube channels in five countries under its network comprising YouTubers, social media influencers and corporate clients.

The list includes creator influencers Tawhid Afridi, Salmon the Brownfish, Parizaad, Prottoy Heron, and Ridy Sheikh, as well as top Bangladeshi actor Shakib Khan. Local media companies and TV stations like Jaaz Multimedia, Fahim Music and Maasranga TV are also under the Bongo umbrella.

Founded in 2013, Stellar Digital Limited owns the largest Bangladeshi digital content library and develops “cutting-edge” streaming video platforms at scale.

Anyone can download the Bongo app on their phones from the Google Play Store or from the Apple App Store, or they could simply visit Bongo’s website and enjoy its entertainment content.

Bongo is also available globally for Bangladesh’s expatriate community.