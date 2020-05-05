Home > Entertainment

Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin open their lives for candid new series

  >>  Reuters

Published: 05 May 2020 10:57 PM BdST Updated: 05 May 2020 10:57 PM BdST

Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Baldwin are opening up in an intimate series for Facebook Watch in which they discuss their marriage, their problems and their lives together. "The Biebers on Watch" launched on Monday with the first of 12 episodes shot by the couple in and around their Toronto home where they are currently under lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The first episode sees the couple taking a boat out onto a lake near where Bieber grew up and talking frankly about the challenges and rewards of being married.

"There's a lot of things I need to work on. Forgiveness things, jealousy things, insecurities that I didn't even realize I had until I chose to spend my life with you. Realized there were blind spots in my life that I didn't realise I had," Bieber told Baldwin.

The series is being shot on GoPro cameras, Facebook Watch said.

Bieber, 26, and Baldwin, 23, met in their early teens, attended the same church and started dating again seriously about two years ago. The Canadian singer and the model married privately in 2018 and held a second wedding for friends and family in September 2019.

The series follows a 10-part documentary on YouTube earlier this year where Bieber emerged from a long period out of the public eye to chronicle the making of his first album in four years, "Changes."

Bieber shot to worldwide fame as a 13 year-old, got hooked on drugs, hit the headlines for a string of arrests and bad behaviour, and abruptly pulled out of his "Purpose" world tour in 2017 citing the need for rest.

He has since spoken frankly of his struggles with drugs, depression and fame.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Jerry Seinfeld arrives for the premiere of the movie “A Star Is Born” in Los Angeles, California, US, Sept 24, 2018. REUTERS/FILE

Seinfeld is making peace with nothing

FILE -- Irrfan Khan in New York 2012. Khan, the celebrated Indian actor who became a crossover star in Hollywood, died on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, in a Mumbai, India, hospital. He was 53. Khan started his career playing small roles on Indian television in the 1980s. He found critical and commercial success later in life, with roles in movies like “Slumdog Millionaire,” “Life of Pi” and “The Namesake.” (Chad Batka/The New York Times)

Bollywood rocked by deaths of two stars in two days

Image: REUTERS

Bollywood reels from coronavirus

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor dies

File Photo: Brad Pitt poses on the red carpet at the premiere of “The Big Short” in New York November 23, 2015. Reuters

Brad Pitt plays Dr Fauci

Actresses Goldie Hawn (L) and Kate Hudson. REUTERS

Hollywood beacons in the night

FILE PHOTO: People cheer with the pints of beer at the opening day of the 186th Oktoberfest in Munich, Germany Sep 21, 2019. REUTERS

Beer taps turned off as Munich cancels Oktoberfest

Emily dressed as Elton John and Molly as Lady Gaga watch the concert One World: Together At Home, as the spread of the coronavirus disease continues, in Henton, Britain. REUTERS

Celebrities unite for coronavirus special

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.