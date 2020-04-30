Home > Entertainment

Veteran Indian actor Rish Kapoor dies at 67, battling cancer

  News Desk,  bdnews24.com

Published: 30 Apr 2020 10:38 AM BdST Updated: 30 Apr 2020 10:39 AM BdST

Veteran Indian actor Rishi Kapoor has died in a hospital in Mumbai at the age of 67 after a long battle with cancer, according to reports.

The actor, known for his work in films such as Bobby and Chandni, was treated in New York for cancer and returned to Mumbai some months ago, reports NDTV.

He is survived by his wife Neetu Kapoor, son Ranbir and daughter Riddhima.

More to follow

