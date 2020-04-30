Veteran Indian actor Rish Kapoor dies at 67, battling cancer
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 30 Apr 2020 10:38 AM BdST Updated: 30 Apr 2020 10:39 AM BdST
Veteran Indian actor Rishi Kapoor has died in a hospital in Mumbai at the age of 67 after a long battle with cancer, according to reports.
The actor, known for his work in films such as Bobby and Chandni, was treated in New York for cancer and returned to Mumbai some months ago, reports NDTV.
He is survived by his wife Neetu Kapoor, son Ranbir and daughter Riddhima.
More to follow
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Brad Pitt plays Dr Fauci in an at-home edition of ‘SNL’
- Hollywood beacons in the night
- Virus turns off the beer taps as Munich cancels Oktoberfest
- Who's Who of pop culture unites for 'One World' coronavirus special
- Montreux Jazz Festival cancelled for first time in its history
- Cannes Film Festival will not be held this year in 'original form'
- Italian tenor Bocelli to offer Easter 'prayer' in empty Milan cathedral
- Harvey Weinstein free of coronavirus symptoms, spokesman says
- Lady Gaga announces star-studded coronavirus benefit telecast
- Singer Pink says she had coronavirus, pledges $1m to relief efforts
Most Read
- 100 Korean businesses want to move from Myanmar to Bangladesh: BEZA
- Indian actor Irrfan Khan dies after long battle with cancer
- Airborne coronavirus detected in Wuhan hospitals
- Bangladesh reports 8 more virus deaths, cases top 7,000 after record daily spike
- Health minister says Bangladesh can ease coronavirus lockdown like US, Italy, France
- Bangladesh man asked jobless Hindus to convert to Islam. He apologises
- Britain can shelter Rohingya if it is so concerned, Bangladesh foreign minister suggests
- Govt allows Evercare, Square and United to run COVID-19 tests on inpatients
- India's Serum Institute to make millions of potential Oxford coronavirus vaccine doses
- US FDA plans to announce emergency use of remdesivir for COVID-19 treatment