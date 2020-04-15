Home > Entertainment

Cannes Film Festival will not be held this year in 'original form'

  >>  Reuters

Published: 15 Apr 2020 09:05 PM BdST Updated: 15 Apr 2020 09:05 PM BdST

The Cannes Film Festival will not take place this year in "its original form" due to the coronavirus pandemic but organisers said they continued to review options for the event.

The film festival, one of the largest in the world, was initially due to take place from May 12-23. However French President Emmanuel Macron announced on Monday that he was extending a lockdown to curb the outbreak until May 11, and that public events including festivals could not be held until mid-July.

"Following the French president's statement ... we acknowledged that the postponement of the 73rd International Cannes Film Festival, initially considered for the end of June to the beginning of July, is no longer an option," organisers said in a statement.

"It is clearly difficult to assume that the Festival de Cannes could be held this year in its original form."

The organisers said, however, they had started discussions with film professionals, in France and abroad.

"They agree that the Festival de Cannes, an essential pillar for the film industry, must explore all contingencies ... by making Cannes 2020 real, in one way or another," they added, without elaborating on potential options.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

FILE PHOTO: Italian opera singer Andrea Bocelli attends a news conference about his work with UNESCO programme

Bocelli to offer 'prayer' in empty Milan cathedral

Film producer Harvey Weinstein arrives at New York Criminal Court for his sexual assault trial in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, US, Feb 21, 2020. REUTERS

Harvey Weinstein free of virus symptoms

61st Grammy Awards - Arrivals - Los Angeles, California, US, Feb 10, 2019 - Lady Gaga. REUTERS/FILE

Gaga announces star-studded telecast to fight virus

Singer Pink arrives at the 2014 Vanity Fair Oscars Party in West Hollywood, California Mar 2, 2014. REUTERS

Singer Pink says she had coronavirus

A man wearing a protective face mask, following an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), walks past in front of a huge screen reporting death of Japanese comedian Ken Shimura, who had been hospitalised after being infected with the new coronavirus, in Osaka, western Japan March 30, 2020, in this photo taken by Kyodo. Kyodo/via REUTERS

Japanese comedian Shimura dies at 70

Singer Rihanna poses as she arrives at the Fashion Awards 2019 in London, Britain Dec 2, 2019. REUTERS/FILE

Tone deaf or tuned-in?

Kim Jae-joong at the Golden Disc Awards in 2017. Photo: YouTube/Tenasia via Wikimedia Commons

April Fools! K-Pop star pranks he has coronavirus

Among the social impacts of the coronavirus is its swift dismantling of the cult of celebrity. The pandemic has disrupted relations among the masses, the elites and the celebrities who liaise between them. The New York Times

Celebrity culture is burning

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.