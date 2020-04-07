Lady Gaga announces star-studded coronavirus benefit telecast
Published: 07 Apr 2020 09:41 PM BdST Updated: 07 Apr 2020 09:41 PM BdST
Pop music superstar Lady Gaga on Monday announced a worldwide telecast featuring Paul McCartney, Lizzo, Billie Eilish and others to support healthcare workers responding to the global coronavirus outbreak.
The event, called "One World: Together at Home," will be shown on multiple television and digital networks around the world on April 18. It will be hosted by late-night television comedians Jimmy Kimmel, Jimmy Fallon and Stephen Colbert.
Gaga, who said she helped curate the celebrity lineup, called in to World Health Organisation's coronavirus briefing on Monday to unveil the project, a joint effort with advocacy group Global Citizen.
Organizers already have raised $35 million to help with the crisis, Gaga said. The money will benefit WHO’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund. Their goal is to raise funds in advance of the upcoming telecast so viewers can "sit back and enjoy the show you all deserve," she said.
The event will feature appearances and performances by Alanis Morissette, Andrea Bocelli, Billie Eilish, Chris Martin, David Beckham, Elton John, John Legend, Keith Urban, Stevie Wonder and others, according to a statement.
