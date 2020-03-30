Japanese comedian Ken Shimura dies from coronavirus
>> Reuters
Published: 30 Mar 2020 11:38 AM BdST Updated: 30 Mar 2020 11:38 AM BdST
Japanese comedian Ken Shimura, who had been hospitalised after being infected with the new coronavirus, has died, becoming the first Japanese celebrity to die of the virus.
His death, late on Sunday, set off widespread grief among fans.
Shimura, 70, one of Japan's best-known comedians with a career dating back to the early 1970s, reportedly had lung cancer surgery in 2016. He developed a fever and respiratory problems on March 19 and was hospitalised, media said.
Dominating the television comedy scene in the 1970s and 1980s, one of his best-known acts was a clueless feudal lord with a face painted white with thick black eyebrows.
Fans took to social media to lament his death, which some said should serve to highlight what a major threat the coronavirus actually is.
"So very sad. It's probably bad to say this, but I hope his death helps Japanese, who still don't seem to be taking this virus seriously, start to change their attitude," one Twitter user wrote.
The government's top spokesman, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga, echoed that.
"I pray for the repose of his soul but want to say on top of this that we are at a very critical period and need to make every effort to prevent the spread of this disease," he told a regular news conference.
Japan on Sunday confirmed 68 new cases in Tokyo alone, a record daily increase for the capital, taking the country's overall tally to more than 1,800 infections, with 55 deaths as of Sunday afternoon, excluding 712 cases and 10 deaths from a cruise ship that was moored near Tokyo last month, NHK said.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- 'Contagion' movie stars tell fans coronavirus is 'real life'
- African jazz legend Manu Dibango dies from coronavirus in France
- Indian singer Kanika Kapoor sued for coronavirus negligence
- Cannes Film Festival postponed due to coronavirus, organisers say
- Tom Hanks, wife Rita Wilson leave hospital after coronavirus treatment
- Cinema halls across Bangladesh shuttered until Apr 2 amid coronavirus fears
- Billie Eilish's ‘bad guy’ is top global single for 2019
- Publisher drops plans to release Woody Allen's memoir
- James Bond movie release pushed back seven months amid coronavirus
- Shuvoo to play Bangabandhu in biopic, Nusrat Faria picked for Hasina’s role
Most Read
- Novartis CEO: Malaria drug is biggest hope against coronavirus
- German minister in home state of financial centre dies by suicide amid coronavirus crisis
- Bangladesh's Daffodil University using open-source AI for COVID-19 test with x-ray images
- No new virus cases reported for second day in Bangladesh
- Coronavirus deaths fall again in Italy but lockdown extension looms
- Rich Europeans flee virus for 2nd homes, spreading fear and fury
- Qatar Airways CEO says will keep flying but warns cash is running out
- Coronavirus shutdown leads to sharp drop in recorded crime in Dhaka
- Trump says US will not pay for security protection for Prince Harry
- Monirampur official Sayeema Hasan suspended for ‘rogue behaviour’