Home > Entertainment

Japanese comedian Ken Shimura dies from coronavirus

  >>  Reuters

Published: 30 Mar 2020 11:38 AM BdST Updated: 30 Mar 2020 11:38 AM BdST

Japanese comedian Ken Shimura, who had been hospitalised after being infected with the new coronavirus, has died, becoming the first Japanese celebrity to die of the virus.

His death, late on Sunday, set off widespread grief among fans.

Shimura, 70, one of Japan's best-known comedians with a career dating back to the early 1970s, reportedly had lung cancer surgery in 2016. He developed a fever and respiratory problems on March 19 and was hospitalised, media said.

Dominating the television comedy scene in the 1970s and 1980s, one of his best-known acts was a clueless feudal lord with a face painted white with thick black eyebrows.

Fans took to social media to lament his death, which some said should serve to highlight what a major threat the coronavirus actually is.

"So very sad. It's probably bad to say this, but I hope his death helps Japanese, who still don't seem to be taking this virus seriously, start to change their attitude," one Twitter user wrote.

The government's top spokesman, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga, echoed that.

"I pray for the repose of his soul but want to say on top of this that we are at a very critical period and need to make every effort to prevent the spread of this disease," he told a regular news conference.

Japan on Sunday confirmed 68 new cases in Tokyo alone, a record daily increase for the capital, taking the country's overall tally to more than 1,800 infections, with 55 deaths as of Sunday afternoon, excluding 712 cases and 10 deaths from a cruise ship that was moored near Tokyo last month, NHK said.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Actor Matt Damon (R), cast member of the movie

'Contagion' stars tell fans coronavirus is 'real life'

Cameroonian saxophonist Manu Dibango attends the opening ceremony of the 9th edition of MASA (Market for African Performing Arts) at the culture palace of Abidjan, Ivory Coast Mar 5, 2016. REUTERS

African jazz legend Dibango dies from coronavirus

Image taken via Facebook

Indian singer Kanika Kapoor sued for virus negligence

A man skates past a Palme d'Or symbol on the pavement near the Festival palace on the Croisette in Cannes where the Cannes Film Festival and the Cannes Lions take place, as a lockdown is imposed to slow the rate of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in France, Mar 18, 2020. REUTERS

Cannes Film Festival postponed

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson. REUTERS

Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson released from hospital

File Photo

All cinema halls shut until Apr 2

Billie Eilish attends the Vanity Fair Oscar party in Beverly Hills during the 92nd Academy Awards, in Los Angeles, California, US, Feb 9, 2020. REUTERS

Billie Eilish's ‘bad guy’ is top global single for 2019

Director Woody Allen arrives for a screening of the film “Wonder Wheel” in New York, US, Nov 14, 2017. REUTERS

Publisher cancels Woody Allen's memoir

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.