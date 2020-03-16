Home > Entertainment

Cinema halls across Bangladesh shuttered until Apr 2 amid coronavirus fears

  Glitz Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 16 Mar 2020 06:31 PM BdST Updated: 16 Mar 2020 06:31 PM BdST

Owners have decided to shut cinema halls across the country from March 18 to April 2 in an effort to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

The decision came after a meeting of Bangladesh Film Exhibitors' Association at the Film Development Corporation or FDC on Monday, said Mia Alauddin, adviser to the association.

 

More to follow

