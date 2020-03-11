Billie Eilish's ‘bad guy’ is top global single for 2019
Published: 11 Mar 2020 01:25 PM BdST Updated: 11 Mar 2020 01:25 PM BdST
Billie Eilish's "bad guy", a pounding song that pokes fun at distorted perceptions, was named as the top global single of 2019 by the record industry.
"bad guy", the fifth single from the 18-year-old American singer's first album, "WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP, WHERE DO WE GO?", was a hit across the world and the most listened-to track of the year.
"So you’re a tough guy, like it really rough guy, just can’t get enough guy, chest always so puffed guy," Eilish sings in the chorus, sometimes wearing a snorkel and mask and sometimes smearing blood from her nose over her face.
"I’m that bad type, make your mama sad type, make your girlfriend mad tight, might seduce your dad type, I’m the bad guy, Duh," she sings.
In her official "bad guy" video, which has had 809 million views on YouTube, she finishes the song by sitting cross-legged on top of a man who is doing press ups.
IFPI, which represents the recording industry, said the track came top of its digital singles chart, with 19.5 million track equivalents, ahead of Lil Nas X's "Old Town Road" which came second with 18.4 million track equivalents.
Last month, it was announced that Eilish will sing the title song from the latest James Bond film "No Time to Die."
"Billie Eilish has taken the world by storm with her incredible voice and genre-defying sound," said IFPI Chief Executive Frances Moore.
"She is also an artist who addresses important issues like mental health in her lyrics that clearly resonate with her fans all over the world," Moore said.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Publisher drops plans to release Woody Allen's memoir
- James Bond movie release pushed back seven months amid coronavirus
- Shuvoo to play Bangabandhu in biopic, Nusrat Faria picked for Hasina’s role
- CRI’s Young Bangla kicks off Joy Bangla concert registration before 100 Years of Mujib
- Berlinale winner explores moral dilemmas of Iran's capital punishment
- Polanski wins best director at Cesars, prompting walkout protest
- UK's Prince Harry and Jon Bon Jovi recreate Abbey Road Beatles cover
- British singer Duffy resurfaces with tale of being held captive
- 'Mission: Impossible' Italy movie shoot delayed by coronavirus
- Trump decries selection of ‘Parasite’ as best picture
Most Read
- RAB to investigate two cases against Papia
- Suspected coronavirus patient ‘shot dead’ in North Korea
- ECNEC approves Tk 177.77 billion Matarbari deep-sea port
- Bangladesh quarantines elderly couple returning from Saudi Arabia
- Turnout in schools remains normal despite coronavirus fears
- China's new coronavirus cases rise on infections from abroad
- Hasina’s visit to Japan postponed over coronavirus outbreak
- No new coronavirus patient in Bangladesh, first three ‘stable’
- Putin opens door to changes that would allow him to stay in power until 2036
- Bangladesh places dozens under observation on return from abroad amid coronavirus fears