Shuvoo to play Bangabandhu in biopic, Nusrat Faria picked for Hasina’s role

  Glitz Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 04 Mar 2020 05:01 AM BdST Updated: 04 Mar 2020 05:01 AM BdST

The authorities have published a list of the cast of the biopic “Bangabandhu” with Bangladeshi film star Arifin Shuvoo in the lead role of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Nusrat Faria will play Sheikh Hasina in the India-Bangladesh joint production, according to the initial and partial list of cast published by the Bangladesh Film Development Corporation or BFDC on Tuesday.

Fifty actors have been named on the list with Nusrat Imrose Tisha as elder Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mjib, the wife of Bangabandhu, and Prarthana Fardin Dighi as younger Fazilatunnesa.

Raisul Islam Asad will play Maulana Abdul Hamid Khan Bhashani while Ferdous Ahmed has been picked for the role of Tajuddin Ahmad, Shahidul Alam Sachchu for Sher-e-Bangla AK Fazlul Huq, Tauquir Ahmed for Huseyn Shaheed Suhrawardy and Fazlur Rahman Babu for Khandakar Mushtaque Ahmed.

Filming will start at the BFDC in Dhaka on Mar 17, the birth anniversary of Bangabandhu, which is the 100th this year. Bangladesh has taken year-long programmes to celebrate the occasion.

Earlier, the government had chosen Indian film director Shyam Benegal for the biopic. Another Indian, Dayal Nihalani, had been chosen as Shyam Benegal’s assistant. Atul Tiwari and Shama Zaidi have written the screenplay while Nitish Roy will work as art director. Shyam’s daughter Piya Benegal will be the costume director.

