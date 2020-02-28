UK's Prince Harry and Jon Bon Jovi recreate Abbey Road Beatles cover
Britain's Prince Harry and singer Jon Bon Jovi recreated one of the Beatles' best-known album covers on Friday, walking across the zebra crossing outside Abbey Road recording studios in north London.
Harry was at the studio to meet the singer and members of a military veterans' choir in one of his last engagements as a senior member of the royal family.
As countless Beatles fans have done since the 1969 release of the "Abbey Road" album, the pair walked across the black and white pedestrian crossing, this time led by a military veteran in a wheelchair.
The couple announced in January that they would step down from their duties as senior royals, spend more time in North America and aim to become financially independent.
The Invictus Games Choir, who are recording a single for charity, is made up of veterans and serving personnel from the British military.
Their song, called "Unbroken," was created by Bon Jovi to shine a spotlight on veterans living with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.
Bon Jovi, whose parents were both in the U.S. Marine Corps, told reporters he had a lot of respect for the royals.
Proceeds from the sale of the record will go to the foundation that supports the Invictus Games, a sporting event for sick and injured veterans that is one of Harry's favourite causes.
