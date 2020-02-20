Home > Entertainment

British actress Julie Walters battled bowel cancer

  >>  Reuters

Published: 20 Feb 2020 01:44 PM BdST Updated: 20 Feb 2020 01:44 PM BdST

Julie Walters, one of Britain's most famous actresses, said she had undergone surgery to remove 30 cm (12 inches) of her colon and taken a course of chemotherapy after being diagnosed with stage three bowel cancer.

Walters, who rose to prominence for her portrayal of a mature student learning beside an alcoholic professor played by Michael Caine in the 1983 film Educating Rita, said she was now "really well".

She described the shock at being told by a doctor that she had cancer.

"He said: 'Well I,'m worried it is cancer,'" Walters, 69, told the BBC. "The impact: "Shock. First of all, shock."

"I've just had a scan, and I know that [I'm] clear," she said.

The illness meant she had to be cut from certain scenes in the soon-to-be-released film The Secret Garden, in which she stars alongside Colin Firth, the BBC said.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

British actress Julie Walters arrives for the world film premiere of

British actress reveals bowel cancer diagnosis

Ring Fit Adventure is the latest effort by the video game industry to try to entice consumers to become more active. The New York Times

Video game makers want to get players off the couch

Indian actor Tapas Pal dies

Film producer Harvey Weinstein's tie flutters in the breeze as he arrives at New York Criminal Court during his ongoing sexual assault trial in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, US, Feb 14, 2020. REUTERS

Weinstein abused his power: Prosecutors

Film producer Harvey Weinstein departs New York Criminal Court during his ongoing sexual assault trial in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, US, February 13, 2020. REUTERS

Weinstein lawyer says accusers had 'choices'

Joaquin Phoenix after winning best actor in a leading role for

Joaquin Phoenix pleads for animal rights in Oscars speech

Obamas' studio lands documentary Oscar

Director Bong Joon-ho accepts the Oscar for Best Foreign Language Film for ‘Parasite’ of South Korea at the 92nd Academy Awards in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, US, Feb 9, 2020. REUTERS

South Koreans celebrate as ‘Parasite’ snags historic wins

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.