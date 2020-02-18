Home > Entertainment

Indian actor Tapas Pal dies at 61

  News Desk,  bdnews24.com

Published: 18 Feb 2020 11:10 AM BdST Updated: 18 Feb 2020 11:10 AM BdST

Veteran Bengali actor and former Trinamool Congress MP Tapas Pal died of cardiac arrest early Tuesday, reports NDTV.

He was 61.

Pal, who had gone to Mumbai to visit his daughter, complained of chest pain at the Mumbai airport during his return to Kolkata and was rushed to a hospital in Juhu but died around 4 am, his family told news agency Press Trust of India.

He had been suffering from heart ailments and been to hospitals several times for treatment during the past two years.

A two-term MP from Krishnanagar and MLA from Alipore, he is survived by his daughter and wife.

Pal remained away from films after CBI arrested him in the Rose Valley chit-fund scam in December 2016 and was given bail after 13 months.

A romantic hero, having endeared himself to the Bengali audience since his debut film Dadar Kirti in 1980, Pal became a known household name because of his lead roles in Saheb, Parabat Priya, Bhalobasa Bhalobasa, Anurager Choyan and Amar Bandhan.

He was awarded the Filmfare Award for Saheb in 1981.

Veteran Bengali actor Ranjit Mallick described Pal's death as "untimely".

"I am yet to come to terms with the news. He was like my younger brother. Yes he was not keeping well for some time," Mallick said.

