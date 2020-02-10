Home > Entertainment

South Koreans celebrate as ‘Parasite’ snags historic wins at Oscars

  >>  Reuters

Published: 10 Feb 2020 11:29 AM BdST Updated: 10 Feb 2020 11:29 AM BdST

South Korean social media erupted in celebration on Monday after the dark comedy "Parasite" became the first non-English language movie to win the Best Picture award, already having netted three other Oscars in a historic first for the country.

"Parasite" director Bong Joon-ho said he was honoured to be awarded Best Original Screenplay, the first Oscar for South Korea's large film industry.

But as the night continued, the film also came out on top of increasingly prestigious categories, including International Feature Film award, Best Director for Bong, and the top award, Best Picture.

"I'm ready to drink tonight," Bong joked, after thanking the cast and staff during his acceptance speech for the International Feature Film award.

Executive producer Kwak Sin-ae said she was "speechless" after the film won Best Picture.

Hashtags Parasite and DirectorBongJoonho were the most trending on Twitter South Korea, while the movie name was the most searched on the local Naver web portal after the wins.

"Parasite", a satirical take on the vast gap between the rich and poor in South Korea, snagged nominations for best picture, best director, and best production design, in addition to its best screenplay and best international feature nominations.

"Just like BTS had a popular appeal by casting the problems the youth go through everywhere in the world, 'Parasite' gained global understanding by demonstrating the issue of the gap between the rich and poor," pop culture critic Kim Hern-sik said, referring to the K-pop group that has found wide success in the United States and around the world.

While South Korea's film industry is one of the largest in the world, the Korean-language "Parasite" made unprecedented waves in international markets.

After the nominations were announced in January, Bong said he saw it as a sign that language is no longer a barrier to global success.

One clip making the rounds on South Korean social media mocked a reporter who asked Bong why he shot the film in Korean.

"She should've asked Scorsese or Tarantino why they shot their own movies in English," one commenter said, referencing other directors who were nominated.

Another popular clip on South Korean social media was a slow motion picture of the cast enjoying the night on the red carpet, cheering the stars and wishing them the best of luck.

US Ambassador to South Korea Harry Harris tweeted, "we are doing a watch party at the embassy eating jjapaguri", referring to the noodle dish the rich family enjoys in the movie.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Kwak Sin Ae and Bong Joon-ho win the Oscar for Best Picture for

South Korea’s 'Parasite' makes Oscar history

An Oscar statue is seen during a media preview of this year's Academy's Governors Ball in Los Angeles, California, US, Feb 15, 2019. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Key winners at the 2020 Academy Awards

Laura Dern, Brad Pitt win first acting Oscars

Adam Sandler accepts the Best Male Lead award for

Sandler laughs off Oscar snub

Red carpet preparations underway for the 92nd Academy Awards in Los Angeles on Feb 7, 2020. Audiences across the globe will tune in to the Oscars on Feb 9, to see which film will earn the top prize. The New York Times

When are the Oscars? What time?

Adam Sandler arrives for the National Board of Review Awards in Manhattan, New York City, US, Jan 8, 2020. REUTERS/FILE

Sandler to make four new movies for Netflix

91st Academy Awards - Oscars Show - Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, US, Feb 24, 2019. The Best Picture award for

Oscars go green with plant-based menus

Billie Eilish poses backstage with her awards to include Song of the Year for

Billie Eilish sweeps Grammy Awards

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.