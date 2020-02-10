Home > Entertainment

Key winners at the 2020 Academy Awards

Published: 10 Feb 2020 10:53 AM BdST Updated: 10 Feb 2020 10:53 AM BdST

The Academy Awards, the highest honours in the movie industry, were handed out on Sunday at a ceremony in Hollywood.

Following is a list of winners in key categories:

Best Picture

"Parasite" (Neon)

Best Actor

Joaquin Phoenix - "Joker"

Best Actress

Renee Zellweger - "Judy"

Best Director

Bong Joon Ho - "Parasite"

Best Supporting Actor

Brad Pitt - "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood"

Best Supporting Actress

Laura Dern - "Marriage Story"

Best Original Screenplay

"Parasite"

Best Adapted Screenplay

"Jojo Rabbit"

Best Animated Feature Film

"Toy Story 4"

Best Documentary Film

"American Factory"

Best International Feature Film

"Parasite" - South Korea

Best Original Song

"(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again" - "Rocketman"

