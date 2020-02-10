Key winners at the 2020 Academy Awards

The Academy Awards, the highest honours in the movie industry, were handed out on Sunday at a ceremony in Hollywood.

Following is a list of winners in key categories: Best Picture "Parasite" (Neon) Best Actor Joaquin Phoenix - "Joker" Best Actress Renee Zellweger - "Judy" Best Director Bong Joon Ho - "Parasite" Best Supporting Actor Brad Pitt - "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" Best Supporting Actress Laura Dern - "Marriage Story" Best Original Screenplay "Parasite" Best Adapted Screenplay "Jojo Rabbit" Best Animated Feature Film "Toy Story 4" Best Documentary Film "American Factory" Best International Feature Film "Parasite" - South Korea Best Original Song "(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again" - "Rocketman"