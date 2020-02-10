Key winners at the 2020 Academy Awards
>> Reuters
Published: 10 Feb 2020 10:53 AM BdST Updated: 10 Feb 2020 10:53 AM BdST
The Academy Awards, the highest honours in the movie industry, were handed out on Sunday at a ceremony in Hollywood.
Following is a list of winners in key categories:
Best Picture
"Parasite" (Neon)
Best Actor
Joaquin Phoenix - "Joker"
Best Actress
Renee Zellweger - "Judy"
Best Director
Bong Joon Ho - "Parasite"
Best Supporting Actor
Brad Pitt - "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood"
Best Supporting Actress
Laura Dern - "Marriage Story"
Best Original Screenplay
"Parasite"
Best Adapted Screenplay
"Jojo Rabbit"
Best Animated Feature Film
"Toy Story 4"
Best Documentary Film
"American Factory"
Best International Feature Film
"Parasite" - South Korea
Best Original Song
"(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again" - "Rocketman"
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Adam Sandler laughs off Oscar snub as he wins indie acting prize
- When are the Oscars? What time? We have answers!
- Adam Sandler to make four new movies for Netflix
- Oscars go green with plant-based menus, no plastic bottles
- Billie Eilish sweeps Grammy Awards with top 4 prizes
- Kobe Bryant remembered at Grammy Awards hours after his death
- Shanghai shuts down all cinemas during Lunar New Year holidays
- Film about cleric held in Pakistan over ‘risk to Muslims’
- Disney drops Fox from Twentieth Century name
- US director Spike Lee to head 2020 Cannes Film Festival jury
Most Read
- Bangladesh win their first World Cup, dethrone India to take U19 cricket crown
- Govt plans to float shares of 4 state-owned banks by September: finance minister
- U19 WC final: Avishek, Shoriful help Bangladesh restrict India to 177
- China's coronavirus deaths surpass SARS as country plans halting return to work
- Thai soldier's killing spree left 26 dead, 57 wounded: PM
- Govt raises salary of primary school assistant teachers
- Migrant worker in Singapore is first Bangladeshi coronavirus patient
- What we know about the mass shooter in Thailand
- Bangladesh scraps plans to evacuate 171 nationals from locked-down Chinese cities
- No coronavirus symptom in China returnee hospitalised in Rangpur: IEDCR