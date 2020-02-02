Home > Entertainment

Adam Sandler to make four new movies for Netflix

  >>  Reuters

Published: 02 Feb 2020 03:49 PM BdST Updated: 02 Feb 2020 03:49 PM BdST

Actor and comedian Adam Sandler has reached a deal with Netflix Inc to make four new movies for the global streaming service, the company said on Friday.

Sandler, a former "Saturday Night Live" cast member who built a career on movies such as "Grownups" and "The Water Boy," has become one of the biggest draws on Netflix, according to the company.

Sandler's "Murder Mystery," co-starring Jennifer Aniston, was ranked the streaming service's most popular title in the United States in 2019. It is one of six movies and a comedy special he has made for Netflix with his company, Happy Madison Productions, since 2015.

His upcoming projects for Netflix include "Hubie Halloween" co-starring Kevin James and Julie Bowen and an animated feature film that Sandler will write and star in as a voice actor.

Netflix is counting on original movies such as Sandler's to help it compete with new rivals, particularly Walt Disney Co , which has been removing its films from Netflix and taking them to its own Disney+ streaming service. 

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Adam Sandler arrives for the National Board of Review Awards in Manhattan, New York City, US, Jan 8, 2020. REUTERS/FILE

Sandler to make four new movies for Netflix

91st Academy Awards - Oscars Show - Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, US, Feb 24, 2019. The Best Picture award for

Oscars go green with plant-based menus

Billie Eilish poses backstage with her awards to include Song of the Year for

Billie Eilish sweeps Grammy Awards

62nd Grammy Awards - Show - Los Angeles, California, US, Jan 26, 2020 - Show host Alicia Keys speaks about the passing of NBA basketball player Kobe Bryant (seen on large screen). REUTERS

Kobe Bryant remembered at Grammy Awards

Tourists wearing protective masks arrive on a Hainan Airlines flight from Beijing at Benito Juarez international airport in Mexico City, Mexico Jan 24, 2020. REUTERS

Virus-hit Shanghai shuts down all cinemas

INSTAGRAM/KHOOSAT FILMS

Film about cleric held in Pakistan

Disney drops Fox from Twentieth Century name

The SAG-AFTRA Foundation 3rd Patron of the Artists Awards - Arrivals - Beverly Hills, California, US, Nov 8, 2018 - Patron of the Artists Awards Recipient Spike Lee poses. REUTERS

Spike Lee to head jury at Cannes

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.