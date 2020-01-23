Film about cleric held in Pakistan over ‘risk to Muslims’
News Desk, bdnews24.com
Published: 23 Jan 2020 02:02 PM BdST Updated: 23 Jan 2020 02:02 PM BdST
Pakistan has suspended the release of an award-winning film after an Islamist political party objected to its portrayal of a struggling cleric, reports the BBC.
The party said the film “might lead people to deviate from Islam and the prophet,” with officials warning screening it could lead to unrest.
The film, Zindagi Tamasha (Circus of Life), is about a man shunned after a video of him dancing at a wedding goes viral on social media.
Sarmad Khoosat, the director of the film, said he never intended to offend anyone, the report said.
Before the suspension, the renowned Pakistani filmmaker claimed that he, his family and team had been subjected to bullying and threats over the film.
"Don't spew hate, fear and anger in the name of religion," Khoosat said in a statement.
A spokesperson for the political party Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan (TLP) was quoted in local media as saying the film's content was "blasphemous".
The blasphemy accusation is a highly sensitive one in Pakistan which has seen those accused targeted by hardline groups. A number of the country's highly controversial cases have grabbed global headlines.
Zindagi Tamasha had its world premiere at the prestigious Busan International Film Festival last year, where it was awarded the top fiction prize.
It was to have hit Pakistan's screens on January 24, and ahead of that date a trailer for the film was released showing a bearded man who is a singer of naat (religious poems).
But despite being cleared by the country's main censor board as well as provincial boards, the film is now on hold.
Last week Khoosat published an open letter to the prime minister, saying he was being inundated with complaints and threatening calls and was considering not releasing the film.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Film about cleric held in Pakistan over ‘risk to Muslims’
- Disney drops Fox from Twentieth Century name
- US director Spike Lee to head 2020 Cannes Film Festival jury
- Oscar nominations 2020: ‘Joker’ and ‘Irishman’ lead the nominees
- Oscars to go host-less for second year, ABC says
- '1917' upsets Hollywood awards season as Globes host Gervais goes for broke
- Key winners of the 2020 Golden Globes
- Kim Kardashian to Sting: 10 celebrities who used star power for good in 2019
- Olivia Newton-John becomes a dame in UK New Year's honours list
- Brazilian comedy group hit by Molotov cocktails after film on 'gay Jesus'
Most Read
- E-passport era begins in Bangladesh
- E-passport marks another step forward for Bangladesh, says Hasina
- Hasina says no one is above the law as she defends Baul singer arrest
- Bank directors alone have borrowed Tk 1.73 trillion
- Bangladesh climbs up eight notches on Democracy Index
- The freshwater giants are dying
- Bangladesh reach Pakistan for T20s amid ‘no security worries’
- World Court to rule on emergency measures in Rohingya genocide case
- BRAC Bank executive among two jailed for embezzling Tk 11m
- China coronavirus deaths rise to 17, heightening global alarm