Home > Entertainment

Disney drops Fox from Twentieth Century name

>>Brooks Barnes, The New York Times

Published: 18 Jan 2020 01:42 AM BdST Updated: 18 Jan 2020 01:42 AM BdST

Sound the trumpets: Twentieth Century Fox, a name and klieg-lit logo that stretches back 85 years in Hollywood, is dropping the word Fox so that consumers do not mistakenly think the movie studio has anything to do with Rupert Murdoch’s polarising Fox News media empire.

The Walt Disney Co bought most of Murdoch’s entertainment assets last year in a $71.3 billion deal. That included the Twentieth Century Fox studio and its art-house sibling, Fox Searchlight. On Friday, employees at the main movie studio arrived to a new email format (@20thcenturystudios) without the Fox. A Disney spokesman confirmed that both labels would drop Fox from their logos. Disney had no further comment.

“Downhill,” which arrives in theatres Feb 14, will be the first movie to bear the Searchlight Pictures name. “The Call of the Wild,” set for release Feb 21, will carry the Twentieth Century logo. The trumpet fanfare, klieg lights and familiar monolith logo will remain.

It is not surprising that Disney would rename the movie operations. In October, the Twentieth Century Fox television studio that Disney bought as part of the deal was changed as part of an integration with Disney’s television businesses.

©2020 The New York Times Company

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Disney drops Fox from Twentieth Century name

The SAG-AFTRA Foundation 3rd Patron of the Artists Awards - Arrivals - Beverly Hills, California, US, Nov 8, 2018 - Patron of the Artists Awards Recipient Spike Lee poses. REUTERS

Spike Lee to head jury at Cannes

The SAG-AFTRA Foundation 3rd Patron of the Artists Awards - Arrivals - Beverly Hills, California, US, Nov 8, 2018 - Patron of the Artists Awards Recipient Spike Lee poses. REUTERS

Spike Lee to head jury at Cannes

Joaquin Phoenix in a scene from the film. The New York Times

‘Joker’, ‘Irishman’ lead Oscar nominees

91st Academy Awards - Oscars Show - Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, US, Feb 24, 2019. The Best Picture award for

Oscars to go host-less for second year

Sam Mendes accepts the award for Best Motion Picture, Drama, for

‘1917’ wins top prizes at Golden Globes

Key winners of 2020 Golden Globes

Kim Kardashian attends the CFDA Fashion awards in Brooklyn, New York, US, Jun 4, 2018. REUTERS

10 celebrities out in force in 2019

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.