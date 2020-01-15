Home > Entertainment

US director Spike Lee to head 2020 Cannes Film Festival jury

  >>  Reuters

Published: 15 Jan 2020 04:56 PM BdST Updated: 15 Jan 2020 04:56 PM BdST

US director Spike Lee has been named president of the jury for the 2020 Cannes Film Festival, organisers said on Tuesday

The 62-year-old filmmaker, who succeeds Mexican director Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu, will head the panel that will award the 73rd Palme d’Or prize.

"I’m honoured to be the first person of the African diaspora (USA) to be named President of the Cannes Jury and of a main film festival", Lee said in a statement.

His latest movie "BlacKkKlansman" won the Cannes Grand Prix in 2018.

This year's Cannes, the biggest gathering of the global movie industry, will run from May 12 to 23.

The other members of the jury and the films on the programme will be announced mid-April.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

The SAG-AFTRA Foundation 3rd Patron of the Artists Awards - Arrivals - Beverly Hills, California, US, Nov 8, 2018 - Patron of the Artists Awards Recipient Spike Lee poses. REUTERS

Spike Lee to head jury at Cannes

The SAG-AFTRA Foundation 3rd Patron of the Artists Awards - Arrivals - Beverly Hills, California, US, Nov 8, 2018 - Patron of the Artists Awards Recipient Spike Lee poses. REUTERS

Spike Lee to head jury at Cannes

Joaquin Phoenix in a scene from the film. The New York Times

‘Joker’, ‘Irishman’ lead Oscar nominees

91st Academy Awards - Oscars Show - Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, US, Feb 24, 2019. The Best Picture award for

Oscars to go host-less for second year

Sam Mendes accepts the award for Best Motion Picture, Drama, for

‘1917’ wins top prizes at Golden Globes

Key winners of 2020 Golden Globes

Kim Kardashian attends the CFDA Fashion awards in Brooklyn, New York, US, Jun 4, 2018. REUTERS

10 celebrities out in force in 2019

FILE PHOTO: Olivia Newton-John performs before the 85th annual Hollywood Christmas Parade in Los Angeles, California, US November 27, 2016. Reuters

Olivia Newton-John becomes a dame

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.