Key winners of the 2020 Golden Globes

The Golden Globes for film and television, organised by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, were awarded at a gala dinner hosted by British comedian Ricky Gervais in Beverly Hills, California, on Jan 5.

Following is a list of key winners: BEST DRAMA "1917" BEST COMEDY OR MUSICAL "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" BEST ACTOR, DRAMA Joaquin Phoenix - "Joker" BEST ACTRESS, DRAMA Renee Zellweger - "Judy" BEST ACTOR, COMEDY OR MUSICAL Taron Egerton - “Rocketman” BEST ACTRESS, COMEDY OR MUSICAL Awkwafina - “The Farewell” BEST DIRECTOR Sam Mendes - "1917" BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR Brad Pitt - "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS Laura Dern - "Marriage Story" BEST ANIMATED FILM "Missing Link" BEST FOREIGN FILM "Parasite" - South Korea BEST ORIGINAL SONG "(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again" - "Rocketman" BEST TV DRAMA SERIES "Succession" - HBO BEST TV COMEDY/MUSICAL SERIES "Fleabag" - Amazon Studios BEST ACTOR, TV DRAMA Brian Cox - “Succession” BEST ACTRESS, TV DRAMA Olivia Colman - "The Crown" BEST ACTOR, TV COMEDY/MUSICAL Ramy Youssef - "Ramy" BEST ACTRESS, TV COMEDY/MUSICAL Phoebe Waller-Bridge - “Fleabag” BEST TV MOVIE OR LIMITED SERIES "Chernobyl" - HBO