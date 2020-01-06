Home > Entertainment

Key winners of the 2020 Golden Globes

  >>  Reuters

Published: 06 Jan 2020 10:22 AM BdST Updated: 06 Jan 2020 10:22 AM BdST

The Golden Globes for film and television, organised by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, were awarded at a gala dinner hosted by British comedian Ricky Gervais in Beverly Hills, California, on Jan 5.

Following is a list of key winners:

BEST DRAMA

"1917"

BEST COMEDY OR MUSICAL

"Once Upon a Time in Hollywood"

BEST ACTOR, DRAMA

Joaquin Phoenix - "Joker"

BEST ACTRESS, DRAMA

Renee Zellweger - "Judy"

BEST ACTOR, COMEDY OR MUSICAL

Taron Egerton - “Rocketman”

BEST ACTRESS, COMEDY OR MUSICAL

Awkwafina - “The Farewell”

BEST DIRECTOR

Sam Mendes - "1917"

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Brad Pitt - "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood"

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Laura Dern - "Marriage Story"

BEST ANIMATED FILM

"Missing Link"

BEST FOREIGN FILM

"Parasite" - South Korea

BEST ORIGINAL SONG

"(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again" - "Rocketman"

BEST TV DRAMA SERIES

"Succession" - HBO

BEST TV COMEDY/MUSICAL SERIES

"Fleabag" - Amazon Studios

BEST ACTOR, TV DRAMA

Brian Cox - “Succession”

BEST ACTRESS, TV DRAMA

Olivia Colman - "The Crown"

BEST ACTOR, TV COMEDY/MUSICAL

Ramy Youssef - "Ramy"

BEST ACTRESS, TV COMEDY/MUSICAL

Phoebe Waller-Bridge - “Fleabag”

BEST TV MOVIE OR LIMITED SERIES

"Chernobyl" - HBO

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Kim Kardashian attends the CFDA Fashion awards in Brooklyn, New York, US, Jun 4, 2018. REUTERS

10 celebrities out in force in 2019

FILE PHOTO: Olivia Newton-John performs before the 85th annual Hollywood Christmas Parade in Los Angeles, California, US November 27, 2016. Reuters

Olivia Newton-John becomes a dame

FILE PHOTO: The Netflix logo is shown in this illustration photograph in Encinitas, California Oct 14, 2014. REUTERS

Brazilian comedy group hit by Molotov cocktails

The marquee at the Presidio Theatre is seen before the opening of the final chapter of the Skywalker saga 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' in San Francisco, California, US Dec 19, 2019. REUTERS

'Rise of Skywalker' collects $40m on opening night

Miss World 2019 Toni Ann Singh of Jamaica celebrates winning the Miss World final in London, Britain Dec 14, 2019. REUTERS

Jamaican wins Miss World title

‘Made in Bangladesh’ spotlights women driving change

Photo taken via Facebook

‘No Dorai’ faces calls to be banned

FILE PHOTO: Cast members Idina Menzel (L) and Kristen Bell pose at the premiere for the film

'Frozen 2' remains victorious, 'Playmobil' bombs

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.