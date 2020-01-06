Key winners of the 2020 Golden Globes
The Golden Globes for film and television, organised by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, were awarded at a gala dinner hosted by British comedian Ricky Gervais in Beverly Hills, California, on Jan 5.
Following is a list of key winners:
BEST DRAMA
"1917"
BEST COMEDY OR MUSICAL
"Once Upon a Time in Hollywood"
BEST ACTOR, DRAMA
Joaquin Phoenix - "Joker"
BEST ACTRESS, DRAMA
Renee Zellweger - "Judy"
BEST ACTOR, COMEDY OR MUSICAL
Taron Egerton - “Rocketman”
BEST ACTRESS, COMEDY OR MUSICAL
Awkwafina - “The Farewell”
BEST DIRECTOR
Sam Mendes - "1917"
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Brad Pitt - "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood"
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Laura Dern - "Marriage Story"
BEST ANIMATED FILM
"Missing Link"
BEST FOREIGN FILM
"Parasite" - South Korea
BEST ORIGINAL SONG
"(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again" - "Rocketman"
BEST TV DRAMA SERIES
"Succession" - HBO
BEST TV COMEDY/MUSICAL SERIES
"Fleabag" - Amazon Studios
BEST ACTOR, TV DRAMA
Brian Cox - “Succession”
BEST ACTRESS, TV DRAMA
Olivia Colman - "The Crown"
BEST ACTOR, TV COMEDY/MUSICAL
Ramy Youssef - "Ramy"
BEST ACTRESS, TV COMEDY/MUSICAL
Phoebe Waller-Bridge - “Fleabag”
BEST TV MOVIE OR LIMITED SERIES
"Chernobyl" - HBO
