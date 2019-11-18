Home > Entertainment

‘Ford v Ferrari’ finishes first at the Box Office

>> Gabe Cohn, The New York Times

Published: 18 Nov 2019 03:19 AM BdST Updated: 18 Nov 2019 03:19 AM BdST

It is a lesson that Hollywood has learned time and time again, from Steve McQueen’s movies to the “Fast and the Furious” franchise: Quick cars and charismatic celebrities sell tickets.

That combination worked once more this weekend for 20th Century Fox’s racing drama “Ford v Ferrari,” starring Matt Damon and Christian Bale. It opened to an estimated $31 million in domestic ticket sales Friday through Sunday, outpacing expectations. The studio had projected an opening weekend of just below $20 million.

Directed by James Mangold, the movie revisits the golden age of auto racing: Damon and Bale play the car designer Carroll Shelby and the driver Ken Miles working for Ford in the lead-up to a historic 1966 race. The cast also includes Tracy Letts as Henry Ford II and Jon Bernthal as Lee Iacocca.

The movie got a boost from critics going into the weekend — it currently holds a 92% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes. In his review for The New York Times, A.O. Scott wrote that “‘Ford v Ferrari’ is no masterpiece, but it is — to invoke a currently simmering debate — real cinema, the kind of solid, satisfying, nonpandering movie that can seem endangered nowadays.”

Ticket buyers also seemed enthusiastic, giving the movie an A+ grade in CinemaScore exit polls. That bodes well for the film’s staying power.

This weekend’s other big release, “Charlie’s Angels,” couldn’t have eaten the dust left by “Ford v Ferrari,” it was so far behind.

“Charlie’s Angels” opened to a paltry estimated $8.6 million in ticket sales Friday through Sunday, which would be a bad showing for even a non-franchise action movie. But this is especially weak for an entry into a well-established brand like “Charlie’s Angels” (last seen on the big screen in 2003).

“Charlie’s Angels,” directed by Elizabeth Banks, is distributed by Sony Pictures. Starring Banks, Kristen Stewart, Ella Balinska and Naomi Scott, it has been marketed as a feminist update of the decades-old franchise.

The response has been middling.

 

©2019 The New York Times Company

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

Cast members Christian Bale (R) and Matt Damon pose for a portrait while promoting the film

‘Ford v Ferrari’ finishes first

Joaquin Phoenix attends the premiere for the film

'Joker' to cross $1bn at the box office

Yvan Sagnet as Jesus Christ, in a scene from “The New Gospel,

Would Jesus stand with migrants?

FILE PHOTO: John Legend arrives ahead of comedian Dave Chappelle receiving the Mark Twain Prize for American Humour at the Kennedy Centre in Washington, US, Oct 27, 2019. REUTERS

John Legend named ‘sexiest man alive' by People

FILE PHOTO: The Netflix logo is seen on their office in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, US Jul 16, 2018. REUTERS

Poland reacts angrily to Netflix Nazi documentary

Mosharraf Karim declines nat'l award

Dhaka Attack, Putro win national awards

George Michael appears in this handout picture in New York, US, 1996. REUTERS

George Michael returns with new song

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.