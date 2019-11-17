'Joker' expected to cross $1 billion global box office milestone
>> Reuters
Published: 17 Nov 2019 12:29 PM BdST Updated: 17 Nov 2019 12:29 PM BdST
Comic book movie "Joker" is poised to surpass $1 billion in global ticket sales on Friday, becoming the first R-rated Hollywood movie ever to overcome the milestone.
"Joker," a dark origin story from Warner Bros about Batman's arch nemesis, had sold $999.1 billion as of Thursday despite not having been screened in China, which is projected to become the world's largest movie market next year.
Starring Joaquin Phoenix as a mentally-ill loner who finds fame through a random act of violence, the movie earned warm reviews as it opened in early October but stoked controversy in the United States over fears it would encourage violence.
Box office analyst Gitesh Pandya said "Joker" would top the $1 billion level on Friday.
"Absolutely jaw-dropping achievement for an R-rated film with a moderate budget and no China release," Pandya, founder and editor of Box Office Guru, wrote on Twitter.
Its nearest R-rated rivals are 2018 movie "Deadpool 2" ($785 million) and 2016's "Deadpool" ($783 million), both starring Ryan Reynolds as a foul-mouthed superhero.
Thanks to a modest production budget estimated at about $60 million, "Joker" is also the most profitable comic book movie ever, according to Forbes.com, due largely to the film's focus on character rather than special effects and action scenes.
"Joker" is now the 7th biggest Hollywood movie at the 2019 box office, behind action-packed blockbuster "Avengers: Endgame" at $2.8 billion and family movie "The Lion King" at $1.6 billion, both from Walt Disney.
The movie is expected to land nominations in the upcoming Hollywood awards season and has inspired fans to visit the spot in New York's Bronx district where Phoenix's character transforms into the Joker, his face painted like a clown and with green hair, and dances triumphantly down a set of steep steps.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- A director asks, would Jesus stand with today’s migrants?
- John Legend named People magazine's 'sexiest man alive'
- Poland asks Netflix to make changes to documentary about Nazi death camp guard
- Mosharraf Karim turns down national award for 'comic role' in Komola Rocket
- National Film Awards: Dhaka Attack, Putro win top prizes
- Late pop idol George Michael returns with new song
- Liam Gallagher wins first ever MTV Rock Icon award at the MTV Europe Music Awards
- Celebrities back call for climate action in Extinction Rebellion video
- Lady Gaga to play scandal-plagued Gucci wife in next feature film
- Movie based on popular novel puts South Korean gender divide back in focus
Most Read
- Bangladeshi housemaid Sumi returns home from Saudi Arabia
- Messi goal gives Argentina 1-0 win over Brazil
- Chattogram traders trash 15 tonnes of onions as prices skyrocket
- Bangladesh suffer heavy defeat in 1st Test against India
- Hasina says onion planes will arrive in two days
- Bangladeshi housemaid Sumi says she was ‘sold’ for 22,000 riyals in Saudi Arabia
- Who’s to blame as onion prices shoot through the roof in Bangladesh?
- India, choking on toxic air, tries something new: An oxygen bar
- Nirmal named president, Babu general secretary of Swechchhasebak League
- ‘Absolutely no mercy’: Leaked files show China’s mass detentions in officials’ own words