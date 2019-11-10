Mosharraf Karim turns down national award for 'comic role' in Komola Rocket

The popular actor was adjudged the ‘Best Actor in a Comic Role’ by the most prominent film awards body in Bangladesh.

However, in a Facebook post on Saturday, he urged the jury board to withdraw his award.

Confirming the matter to bdnews24.com, he said that his role in director Noor Imran Mithu's film was not a comedic one.

“I did not play a comedic role in the film but I was awarded the prize for ‘Best Comic Actor’. Therefore, I cannot accept the award. I am not holding any grudges.”

The screenwriter, director, co-artists as well as the audience must be aware of the fact that my role in the film was not a comedic one and I played one of the lead roles, Mosharraf added.