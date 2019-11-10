Home > Entertainment

Mosharraf Karim turns down national award for 'comic role' in Komola Rocket

  Glitz Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 10 Nov 2019 11:29 AM BdST Updated: 10 Nov 2019 11:29 AM BdST

Mosharraf Karim has said that he will not accept a National Film Award for his role in the film 'Komola Rocket'.

The popular actor was adjudged the  ‘Best Actor in a Comic Role’ by the most prominent film awards body in Bangladesh.

However, in a Facebook post on Saturday, he urged the jury board to withdraw his award.

Confirming the matter to bdnews24.com, he said that his role in director Noor Imran Mithu's film was not a comedic one.

“I did not play a comedic role in the film but I was awarded the prize for ‘Best Comic Actor’. Therefore, I cannot accept the award. I am not holding any grudges.”

The screenwriter, director, co-artists as well as the audience must be aware of the fact that my role in the film was not a comedic one and I played one of the lead roles, Mosharraf added.

