Home > Entertainment

Celebrities back call for climate action in Extinction Rebellion video

  >>  Reuters

Published: 03 Nov 2019 04:35 PM BdST Updated: 03 Nov 2019 04:35 PM BdST

Singer Ellie Goulding, actor Imelda Staunton and model Daisy Lowe were among celebrities demanding that the governments act on climate change in a video campaign launched by Extinction Rebellion on Sunday ahead of Britain's Dec 12 general election.

Extinction Rebellion launched in London a year ago, inspiring waves of colourful, disruptive actions around the world to call for rapid cuts in carbon emissions and the repair of collapsing ecosystems. Thousands of people have been arrested during protests.

The group's emphasis on the role that culture can play in shaping attitudes towards the twin climate and ecological crises has drawn support from a range of leading names from the worlds of music, fashion, art and film.

The new video https://rebellion.earth was created in a collaboration between film-maker Richard Curtis and RANKIN, a creative agency headed by the British photographer of the same name. It features people aged 8 to 80 demanding a halt to the destruction of forests and oceans and the loss of plant, insect and animal species.

"Time has run out. It's act now or face almost unimaginable consequences for life on Earth," said British television presenter and naturalist Chris Packham.

"So if the drivers of change are asleep at the wheel, it's time to shake and wake them with one hand and to empower ourselves to make our own differences with the other," Packham said.

Among the best-known actors to feature in the film is Jim Carter. He played Mr Carson the butler in "Downton Abbey", a film and television series that won numerous awards for its portrayal of British aristocratic life in the early 20th century.

Other celebrities include Camilla Thurlow, who appeared in British hit reality series "Love Island", film and television director Stephen Frears, and actor Jaime Winstone.

"This film must reach governments and ring the alarm bell to act now on the climate crisis we are all living in," Winstone said. "We must all ask of them #WhereIsYourPlan."

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

FILE PHOTO: 91st Academy Awards - Oscars Arrivals - Red Carpet - Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, US, Feb 24, 2019. Lady Gaga wearing Alexander McQueen. REUTERS

Gaga set to star as ‘Black Widow’

A moviegoer walks near a screen playing a trailer for

Movie based on novel puts S Korean sexism back in focus

2019 Governors Awards - Show - Los Angeles, California, US0, Oct 27, 2019 - Geena Davis accepts the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award. REUTERS

Geena Davis receives honorary Oscar

‌Misha defeats Moushumi in artistes vote

Shela wins Miss Universe Bangladesh

File Photo

Bengal Classical Music Fest off again

Joaquin Phoenix in a scene from the film. The New York Times

Can Phoenix of ‘Joker’ win the Oscar?

File Photo: Gamers and visitors take a rest at the booth of Netflix during Europe's leading digital games fair Gamescom, which showcases the latest trends of the computer gaming scene in Cologne, Germany, Aug 21, 2019. REUTERS

Netflix shares jump ahead of streaming wars

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.