Celebrities back call for climate action in Extinction Rebellion video
>> Reuters
Published: 03 Nov 2019 04:35 PM BdST Updated: 03 Nov 2019 04:35 PM BdST
Singer Ellie Goulding, actor Imelda Staunton and model Daisy Lowe were among celebrities demanding that the governments act on climate change in a video campaign launched by Extinction Rebellion on Sunday ahead of Britain's Dec 12 general election.
Extinction Rebellion launched in London a year ago, inspiring waves of colourful, disruptive actions around the world to call for rapid cuts in carbon emissions and the repair of collapsing ecosystems. Thousands of people have been arrested during protests.
The group's emphasis on the role that culture can play in shaping attitudes towards the twin climate and ecological crises has drawn support from a range of leading names from the worlds of music, fashion, art and film.
The new video https://rebellion.earth was created in a collaboration between film-maker Richard Curtis and RANKIN, a creative agency headed by the British photographer of the same name. It features people aged 8 to 80 demanding a halt to the destruction of forests and oceans and the loss of plant, insect and animal species.
"Time has run out. It's act now or face almost unimaginable consequences for life on Earth," said British television presenter and naturalist Chris Packham.
"So if the drivers of change are asleep at the wheel, it's time to shake and wake them with one hand and to empower ourselves to make our own differences with the other," Packham said.
Among the best-known actors to feature in the film is Jim Carter. He played Mr Carson the butler in "Downton Abbey", a film and television series that won numerous awards for its portrayal of British aristocratic life in the early 20th century.
Other celebrities include Camilla Thurlow, who appeared in British hit reality series "Love Island", film and television director Stephen Frears, and actor Jaime Winstone.
"This film must reach governments and ring the alarm bell to act now on the climate crisis we are all living in," Winstone said. "We must all ask of them #WhereIsYourPlan."
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Lady Gaga to play scandal-plagued Gucci wife in next feature film
- Movie based on popular novel puts South Korean gender divide back in focus
- Geena Davis receives honorary Oscar for work against gender bias
- Misha defeats Moushumi to get reelected as film artistes’ association chief
- Shela crowned Miss Universe Bangladesh, will compete in main pageant in US
- Bengal Foundation cancels classical music festival again
- With ‘Joker’ a box-office sensation, can Joaquin Phoenix win the Oscar?
- Netflix shares jump as subscribers grow ahead of Disney, Apple attack
- Kim Kardashian praises climate activist Thunberg and hopes for meeting
- Film star Cate Blanchett backs drive to end plight of 10 mln stateless
Most Read
- BCB Director Russell pulls gun on police, then flees
- Ariful, three other BNP leaders announce resignation from central committee
- Dhaka Residential Model College opens probe into student's death by electrocution amid protests
- Former Dhaka mayor, BNP leader Khoka in ‘critical’ condition in New York
- Brazil arrests Bangladesh-born man, one of world's ‘most prolific human traffickers’
- Transport owners call for revision of new road transport law
- Ambassador Miller to highlight Bangladesh investment opportunities at Bangkok Indo-Pacific Business Forum
- I need not take integrity test, says Rashed Khan Menon
- New road transport law taking longer to be fully enforced
- She was daddy’s little girl. At 3, she watched him shot dead