Home > Entertainment

Geena Davis receives honorary Oscar for work against gender bias

  >>  Reuters

Published: 28 Oct 2019 01:19 PM BdST Updated: 28 Oct 2019 01:19 PM BdST

Actress Geena Davis urged Hollywood filmmakers to take new steps to address an ongoing gender imbalance in media as she accepted an honorary Oscar on Sunday for her work to promote more women on screen.

While equality for women lags throughout US society, it is even worse in film and television, said Davis, the "Thelma and Louise" star who founded a nonprofit research group called the Geena Davis Institute on Gender in Media in 2004.

"However abysmal the numbers are in real life, it's far worse in fiction - where you make it up!" said Davis as she accepted the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award. "We make it worse."

The actress spoke to an audience of hundreds of Hollywood power players at the Governors Awards, an annual black-tie event hosted by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences, the group that hands out the Oscars.

Davis, who won a supporting actress Oscar in 1989 for "The Accidental Tourist," said gender inequality on screen "can be fixed absolutely overnight."

She urged everyone in the audience to take the scripts they were currently working on and "cross out a bunch of first names, of ensemble characters and supporting characters, and make them female."

"With one stroke, you have created some non-stereotyped characters that might turn out to be even more interesting now that they have a gender swap," she said.

"Let's make this change happen," she added.

Other honorees were Wes Studi, who was recognized for his commitment to authentic portrayals of Native Americans in films from "Dances with Wolves" to "The Last of the Mohicans," and "Blue Velvet" filmmaker David Lynch.

Italian writer-director Lina Wertmuller also received a lifetime achievement award from the film academy. Wertmuller was the first of just five women ever to be nominated for best director. That was in 1977 for her film "Seven Beauties."

Like Davis, Wertmuller called out Hollywood for tending to favor men, according to actress Isabella Rossellini, who translated Wermuller's acceptance speech from Italian to English.

"She would like to change the name Oscar to Anna," Rossellini said.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories

2019 Governors Awards - Show - Los Angeles, California, US0, Oct 27, 2019 - Geena Davis accepts the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award. REUTERS

Geena Davis receives honorary Oscar

‌Misha defeats Moushumi in artistes vote

Shela wins Miss Universe Bangladesh

File Photo

Bengal Classical Music Fest off again

Joaquin Phoenix in a scene from the film. The New York Times

Can Phoenix of ‘Joker’ win the Oscar?

File Photo: Gamers and visitors take a rest at the booth of Netflix during Europe's leading digital games fair Gamescom, which showcases the latest trends of the computer gaming scene in Cologne, Germany, Aug 21, 2019. REUTERS

Netflix shares jump ahead of streaming wars

Reality TV personality Kim Kardashian speaks at a public discussion during the World Congress on Information Technology (WCIT 2019) in Yerevan, Armenia October 8, 2019. Vahram Baghdasaryan/Photolure via REUTERS

Kim Kardashian praises Thunberg

FILE PHOTO: Cast member Cate Blanchett poses during a photocall for the film

Cate Blanchett backs drive to end plight of 10m stateless

 
Comments powered by Disqus

WARNING:

Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.