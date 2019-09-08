‘Joker’ takes home top prize at Venice Film Festival
>>Nicolas Rapold, The New York Times
Published: 08 Sep 2019 09:53 AM BdST Updated: 08 Sep 2019 09:53 AM BdST
“Joker,” directed by Todd Phillips, was awarded the Golden Lion for best film at the 76th Venice International Film Festival on Saturday by a competition jury led by Argentine filmmaker Lucrecia Martel. The film received fervent attention as well as critical praise for its portrayal of its troubled, murderous central figure, drawn from the DC Comics character and played by Joaquin Phoenix.
The award for “Joker” came on the heels of an unexpected high-profile honour for a new film by Roman Polanski. The Silver Lion, the penultimate prize, went to Polanski’s “An Officer and a Spy,” a retelling of the anti-Semitic persecution of French army officer Alfred Dreyfus.
Polanski, who fled the United States four decades ago while awaiting sentencing for statutory rape, remains a flashpoint for controversy and was expelled from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in 2018. French actress Emmanuelle Seigner, who is married to Polanski and in his new film, accepted the award on his behalf. Polanski did not attend the festival.
The festival remained under close scrutiny amid concerns about the selection of Polanski’s “An Officer and a Spy”, especially given the low number of female filmmakers in the competition. Disagreements played out in public after Martel, the competition jury president, made early worried comments about Polanski’s film.
In addition to “An Officer and a Spy,” the festival also screened “American Skin,” by another controversial director, Nate Parker. Parker’s acquittal on rape charges during his time in college gained new attention after his film “Birth of a Nation” premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in 2016. Parker’s “American Skin” won a prize in Venice’s Sconfini section.
Geopolitics came to the fore in acceptance speeches. Accepting the award for Best Screenplay for the animated feature “No. 7 Cherry Lane,” director Yonfan spoke out in support of freedom in Hong Kong. Amjad Abu Alala, who took home the Luigi de Laurentiis award for “You Will Die at 20,” mentioned in his acceptance speech the new government in Sudan. Barbara Paz, who accepted the Venice Classics Award for Best Documentary on Cinema for “Babenco — Tell Me When I Die,” spoke passionately against censorship in Brazil.
© 2019 The New York Times Company
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- Sacha Baron Cohen plays it straight in ‘The Spy’
- Actress Ellen Page spotlights 'environmental racism' in Canadian documentary
- The planets, the stars and Brad Pitt
- Ariana Grande sues Forever 21 over ‘look-alike model’
- ‘Blessed’ Julie Andrews gets lifetime achievement award in Venice
- ‘Saaho’: Mayhem on an international scale
- More than a haircut: Kristen Stewart aims to shine spotlight on Jean Seberg
- ‘The Fanatic’ review: John Travolta as a troubled devotee
- Venice film festival pulls the stars but gender disparity casts shadow
- Popular actor Khalilur Rahman Babar dies at 68
Most Read
- Bangladesh tech researcher shot dead in US
- Three Rohingya men caught with Bangladeshi passports were trying to travel to Turkey
- India loses contact with spacecraft on mission to the moon
- ‘Don’t want such proposal’, Shakib jokes as pitch invasion puts security in question
- First phase of Dhaka Elevated Expressway to open to traffic next year
- Sri Lanka's Malinga takes four wickets in four balls
- DMP commissioner vows to wipe out 'gang culture' in Dhaka
- Zadran, Afghan fifties keep Afghanistan on top despite early Shakib strikes
- Telenor, Axiata end Asia merger talks
- Bangladesh to name metro rail stations after Japanese victims of 2016 terrorist attack