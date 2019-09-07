Actress Ellen Page spotlights 'environmental racism' in Canadian documentary
>>Thomson Reuters Foundation
Published: 07 Sep 2019 05:01 PM BdST Updated: 07 Sep 2019 05:01 PM BdST
Hollywood star Ellen Page has returned to her native Nova Scotia on Canada's Atlantic coast to direct her first film on "environmental racism", debuting Sunday at Toronto's International Film Festival.
In "There's Something in the Water", the "Juno" Oscar nominee spotlights the practice of using economically marginalised communities of colour as a location for hazardous projects such as dumps.
Page, also known for her roles in "X-Men: Days of Future Past" and "Inception," based her documentary on a book of the same name by Ingrid Waldron, a nursing professor at Canada's Dalhousie University.
"It's not just about physical harm and health impacts," said Waldron of risky development projects.
"When you just impose yourself on communities ... with no consultation, it's a huge slap in the face and disrespect," she told the Thomson Reuters Foundation in a phone interview.
Page's film follows stories in three historically black or indigenous rural communities in Nova Scotia, a province with about one million residents, some 2.7% of Canada's entire population.
It features communities battling to stop the construction of a new dump, while others push for the clean-up of a contaminated waterway or oppose the construction of a natural gas storage facility.
The documentary was filmed in less than two weeks in April when Page travelled to interview activists and "water protectors", she told the Thomson Reuters Foundation in emailed comments.
Page said she was "thrilled" the documentary had been accepted for the Toronto festival and was "hopeful that the large platform TIFF provides will help spark the change that is needed".
According to Waldron, one of the film's producers, a lack of land rights belies some of the environmental problems featured in the documentary.
African Nova Scotian communities, many of whom were British loyalists, resettled in Canada after the American Revolutionary War in the 18th century and were promised farmland by the British on territory that was then a British colony, Waldron said.
But when they arrived, many black loyalists were placed on rocky scrub land outside of cities which was ill-suited to farming, Waldron added.
Large numbers of dumps and other environmental hazards were then relocated to these areas, compounding their plight.
"African Nova Scotian communities were promised lands that were never given to them," Waldron explained.
Indigenous people, meanwhile, were meant to have been guaranteed land access under treaties signed with Canadian authorities, but Waldron said the government has often failed to respect those rights.
A spokeswoman for the provincial government acknowledged "there are instances of environmental racism stemming from past practices" in Nova Scotia, but said authorities were working to fix the problem.
"Today, the Department of Environment has strong regulations in place to protect the environment for all citizens," Adele Poirier told the Thomson Reuters Foundation in emailed comments.
The provincial government has committed to spend more than 100 million Canadian dollars (76 million US dollars) to clean up Boat Harbour, she said of the polluted waterway highlighted in the film.
More stories
WARNING:
Any unauthorised use or reproduction of bdnews24.com content for commercial purposes is strictly prohibited and constitutes copyright infringement liable to legal action.
- The planets, the stars and Brad Pitt
- Ariana Grande sues Forever 21 over ‘look-alike model’
- ‘Blessed’ Julie Andrews gets lifetime achievement award in Venice
- ‘Saaho’: Mayhem on an international scale
- More than a haircut: Kristen Stewart aims to shine spotlight on Jean Seberg
- ‘The Fanatic’ review: John Travolta as a troubled devotee
- Venice film festival pulls the stars but gender disparity casts shadow
- Popular actor Khalilur Rahman Babar dies at 68
- UN rebuffs Pakistan’s demand to drop Priyanka Chopra as goodwill ambassador
- Taylor Swift urges fans to back equal pay for US women's soccer team
Most Read
- India loses contact with spacecraft on mission to the moon
- Telenor, Axiata end Asia merger talks
- Three Rhingya men caught with Bangladeshi passports were trying to travel to Turkey
- First phase of Dhaka Elevated Expressway to open to traffic next year
- Bangladesh to name metro rail stations after Japanese victims of 2016 terrorist attack
- How the Rohingya are applying for Bangladesh passports
- ‘Don’t want such proposal’, Shakib jokes as pitch invasion puts security in question
- US-Bangla flight attendant detained with 10kg gold at Dhaka airport
- Sri Lanka's Malinga takes four wickets in four balls
- Review travel advisory, lift air cargo ban: Bangladesh to Australia